Juliana Paes causes scandal with orange thong bikini

Far from the unpublished works of TV, Juliana Paes always steals the spotlight on social media, for her good shape and beauty. In the last few days, she ended a vacation trip with a golden key, and left most of the followers drooling with the clicks.

In the photos, the star that until then was from TV Globo, comes up with a neon orange piece, which showed even more her girly body.

“Every trip has its end and when it’s memorable like this, I miss you so much!!! Perfect days and these are the photos of the last day in this enchanted place”, he said in the caption. “She is a woman who leaves everyone drooling”, joked a young man. “Wow, what a beautiful thing,” declared the second. “People from heaven, I think this beauty is the most”, revealed the last one.

Wedding

Married for almost 20 years with the entrepreneur Carlos Eduardo Baptista, Juliana Paes vented about the relationship in conversation with the podcast PodDelas. According to her, the two have experienced moments of ups and downs, just like any couple.

“There is no such thing as keeping the flame alive, I don’t really believe in it. That’s what a relationship is: a flame phase and a pitch black phase”, he said. “We are friend, companion, lover. There are times when we are more lovers than friends, others when we are more friends than lovers. It is an illusion to believe that long-term relationships are a bed of roses. Everybody knows it. We fight like hell, then you understand. There are phases that are each more in their own corner, and that’s okay. And phases that are closer (closer)”, he admitted.

chose to leave

It is worth mentioning that, after several works consolidated in the Globe, the famous announced in recent months, his departure from the company. According to her, the reason is to enjoy life with the family more.

“My departure from Globo had to do with the power of choice. Ethically speaking, when you are on a current salary, it is impolite to deny a job offer. I wanted to say, “No, I’m not going to do that right now because I feel like staying home with my kids. I’ve reached a point in my career where, thankfully, I can choose to have more work or more rest. I don’t have anything agreed with any streaming platform, I don’t have any project in sight, except for “Caldeirola”. This work is in another contract model, which has nothing to do with my acting part”, he revealed to the Extra newspaper.

