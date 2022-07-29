Justice suspends Leonardo and duo concerts for R$ 600 thousand – 07/28/2022 – Illustrated

The Justice of Goiás responded to a request from the State Public Ministry and suspended the shows that would be part of the schedule of the 37th edition of Vaquejada de Goiás, a traditional event in the municipality of Divinópolis, 650 km from the capital, Goiânia.

Among the confirmed attractions were the sertanejos Leonardo and João Neto & Frederico, the gospel singer Bruna Karla and eight other attractions. Scheduled to take place between July 28 and 31, the event totaled BRL 600,000 in public spending, of which BRL 335,000 went to singer Leonardo’s cache, BRL 110,000 to the duo João Neto and Frederico and R. $85k for Bruna Karla’s show.

To the judiciary, the MP from Goiás alleged “indications of overpricing” in at least two contracts signed for the event. A daily fine of BRL 30,000 was stipulated in case of non-compliance with the decision. The fine is limited to 30 days.

According to the prosecution, the concerts mean excessive spending that harm the financial health of the municipality, among other irregularities. Among those hired were the duos Robson & Rafael and Farinha & Rapadura, the singers Washington Brasileiro and Junior Viana and the group Forró A3.

In a statement, the Public Ministry says that it also detected the anticipation of payments made by the public administration before the effective provision of services. Both Leonardo and the duo João Neto and Frederico received the fees in six installments, with payments starting on February 18 and ending on July 18, ten days before the start of the event.