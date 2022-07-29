Kiki’s life from O Cravo e a Rosa

Advertising Could not load ad

where are you going Kiki and the Carnation and the Rose? Who follows the plot Walcyr Carrasco in the afternoons at Globo check out the performance of Rejane Arrudaactress born in Florianópolis.

One doubt that many viewers have, however, is about Rejane’s whereabouts, since the artist gained some prominence throughout the soap opera and has been away from TV for a long time.

By the way, a lot of people also don’t know that Rejane is the sister of a well-known actress: Carolina Kasting47 years old, who has not acted on TV since the soap opera Salve-se Quem Puder (2020).

Rejane Arruda is Kiki in O Cravo e a Rosa

To give you an idea, O Cravo e a Rosa, which aired in 2000 on Globo, was the actress’s first work. After that, she migrated to SBT to compose the cast of Never Te Esquecerei, shown in 2003.

In 2005 Rejane Arruda was cast in the soap opera Estes Mulheres, on Record TV. And then, in 2006, she worked on Cristal, a serial from SBT, being her last work on open television.

Rejane Arruda, Kiki from O Cravo e a Rosa

Extensive film career

On the other hand, from the 2000s onwards, Rejane Arruda has been very dedicated to cinema. She was in dozens of feature films, such as the famous Carandiru, from 2003.

The Venom of Dawn (2005); Treasure City (2008); Rent from the Air (2012); The Howl of Flesh in the Land of Light (2014); Fate of Shadows (2018) and Spring (2022), are some of the films in which Rejane participated.

Rejane Arruda, Kiki from O Cravo and Rosa, currently

In addition to being an actress, it is worth mentioning that Rejane Arruda is also a filmmaker and director, trained at the University of São Paulo and based in Espírito Santo since 2013.

Her career also includes theater, in which she has been dedicated since 2006. In her curriculum there are also dozens of shows directed and staged by her.

On Rejane’s Instagram, which has just over 4,000 followers, it is possible to see the dissemination of her work in masterclasses and workshops related to theater and cinema.

Check below how Kiki’s interpreter in O Cravo e a Rosa is currently:

Rejane Arruda in recent clicks

