Laura Keller shows new house and lack of furniture draws attention

Laura Keller, 35, showed her new mansion bought in Rio de Janeiro. However, what drew attention was the lack of real estate in the place. The DJ explained that, as she used all her savings to acquire the property, she still hasn’t been able to invest in the planned decoration that she dreams of having in her new home.

“Welcome to my humble residence. It still doesn’t have furniture, what I have are these two armchairs and a little room in Jorge Emanuel’s room [filho da DJ]. They lent me this table and these four chairs, which I had nowhere to sit,” she began in her Instagram stories.

Then, she explained that she will stay in these conditions for a while because, as she intends to assemble the house with custom furniture, she is looking for the best budget.

“For now I’ll be camping in my house because all the furniture is planned and made to measure. It’s not cheap to make bespoke furniture. I’m budgeting. Unfortunately, I couldn’t buy the house and furnish everything at once. I took all my savings and I invested in this house for myself and my son… As I want everything perfect and the way I dreamed, it might take a little time. I’ll make the rooms little by little”, he explained.

Laura also explained that despite having a car, she chose to transform the house’s garage into an outdoor area: “I have a car, but I don’t have a garage. I chose to make an outdoor area”.

Afterwards, the DJ spoke of the moment she lives with the purchase of the house and the expectation of her son to settle in the new house. “I’m feeling a sense of peace, mixed with joy and happiness, with excitement because my mother is coming tomorrow and will visit my house. We’ll do nice things, barbecues, drinks… it’s a mix of a lot of things. Today will be my and Jorge Emanuel’s first night here at the house. I’m a little insecure about his new home. He already knew every corner, the house was bigger, he ran from one side to the other”, he said.