Leaked characters that could appear in Warner’s game

MultiVersusthe style fighting game Super Smash Bros. gives Warnerit’s at open beta, free for everyone and already brings a wide range of different properties. But some others have already been leaked fill another list of leaks with interesting names. Look.

The list of leaked characters either from files from previous versions of the game or the latest update was posted on the game’s official forum on Reddit. Even though it was promptly deleted, it was compiled by several portals.

In addition to LeBron James as a novelty in the open beta and Rick and Morty confirmed for Season 1 of the game, see below the list of discovered characters that may arrive soon in MultiVersus:

Ben 10

Joker (Batman)

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

Gandalf (The Lord of the Rings)

Legolas (The Lord of the Rings)

Wicked Witch of the West (The Wizard of Oz)

Godzilla

Harry Potter

Ron Weasley

Raven (Teen Titans)

Mad Max

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)

Sub Zero (Mortal Kombat)

Nubia (Wonder Woman)

Johnny Bravo

King Kong

Neo (Matrix)

Gizmo (Gremlins)

Emmet (A Lego Adventure)

Samurai Jack

Ted Lasso

The Powerpuff Girls

Of course, nothing has been confirmed so far and many of these contents may also be skins for existing characters, such as Nubia and Wonder Woman, for example.

MultiVersus is available for free for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. See everything about the game and how to download.