Léo Santana wins an erotic toy from a fan and Lore Improta sends a message: “Brazen fan”

The singer, Léo Santana, entertained his fans this Wednesday afternoon (27) after sharing in his stories on Instagram, alongside his wife Lore Improta, an unusual gift he received from a mysterious fan.

The singer said he received the toy almost 3 weeks ago and believed it was an “egg carrier” for his 10-month-old daughter Liz. But in fact, he found it to be a sex toy.

“You get to the kitchen and you find this, our secretary like ‘what’s up?’ for this here, three weeks already there. I thought it was what? A boiled egg holder for Liz. When do you open it what?”, began the singer.

In the sequence he shows the toy and Lore interrupts explaining what it is and how to use it. “A massager p*nt. Button p*nt here inside. It was your fan that gave, who is this fan, huh? She said it was a fan of yours who gave her chocolate. brazen fan. Lie that if she gave it, it was for me to use it with him, I’m going to use it“, joked Lore.

Léo responds with laughter: “If you don’t tell me that here.. I didn’t even know what this was here.”

Recently, the dancer shared with fans an unusual situation next to her husband, during her participation in the podcast “PodPah”, presented by Igor Cavalari (Igão) and Thiago Marques (Mítico), Lore said that she has already edited the photos of the swimwear of the Leo to reduce the size of his private parts.

“I’ll explain that I shrink in Photoshop. I swear on my daughter. He didn’t know, we fought a lot and it was almost a breakup,” she revealed.

In addition, the dancer asked her husband to stop posting a photo in his swim trunks and explained why he had edited the image. “It was f*cking because it had a lot of repercussions. It was marking too much and I was bothered. I had a really nice body next to him and I didn’t want to miss this photo. Then I was quick to model Facetune.”

Lore Improta turned down the volume of Léo Santana’s private parts in Photoshop and almost resulted in a breakup 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/EE4l9KJK3L — BuzzFeed Brasil (@BuzzFeedBrasil) July 7, 2022

