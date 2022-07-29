Live debate is interrupted by presenter fainting (video)

Abhishek Pratap 25 seconds ago News Comments Off on Live debate is interrupted by presenter fainting (video) 0 Views

Anchor who was mediating the political clashes felt sick and fell to the ground in the TV studio edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Saudi Arabia announces building for 9 million people

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, launched the project of a building that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved