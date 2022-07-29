Livia Andrade’s neon swimsuit reveals bold volume in photos by the pool: “Summer here”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/Yq_-CkNF8-c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Got attention! Lívia Andrade took advantage of Thursday (28) in the pool and did not fail to share the breathtaking records with her Instagram followers. The presenter launched a trend with her super revealing swimsuit and left internet users drooling with the sequence of clicks.

+ Lívia Andrade takes off her bikini top and takes a shower with a hose: “A refreshment”

At 39 years old, the blonde impressed with a neon green swimsuit, nothing basic and appeared posing by the pool while enjoying her vacation in the United States. The muse also combined her summer look with stylish accessories and, of course, inspired the social media crowd.

Lívia still collected praise from the crowd. “One of the most beautiful women on Brazilian TV”, fired an internet user in the comments of the publication. “Stunning with this neon swimsuit”, praised another follower. “This beauty belongs to millions”, extolled another fan of the presenter. Check out the clicks:

Lívia Andrade releases the word after criticism from Silvio Santos

Screenshots! Recently, Silvio Santos caused a stir on SBT by revealing live that the reason for Lívia Andrade’s dismissal was because of her high salary. The muse, however, did not shut up in the face of the presenter’s criticism and released the verb on social networks.

“Yes, it was high (the salary), I fought for years for it. I received good offers from other broadcasters and improved my working condition at SBT by personally negotiating one by one, most of the time with Silvio himself,” said the muse on Instagram.

“I was working on two programs, I was available 24 hours a day and I still had my butt branded with an iron on the chair that gave me shock, this is expensive! In this life, I still need to work hard to pay my bills, fulfill my dreams and continue to make my nest egg for the future”, said the blonde.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ Braless, Simaria opens her red jacket to prove her bold volume underneath

+ Gracyanne Barbosa opens on pole dance and takes the opportunity to roll her butt: “Dance”

+ Isis Valverde is clicked on her knees and without her bikini top: “Taking ventinho”