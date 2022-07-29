Long-awaited, global version of MMORPG Noah’s Heart debuts today, on PC and mobile devices ⋆

Earlier this month, as I reported here at MMORPGBRa archosaur games confirmed that the promising Noah’s Heart would be officially released on the 28th of July. And yes, that promise has been fulfilled, that is, the MMORPG is now available in PC and mobile versions for free. Even better, as players managed to beat the pre-registration goal, everyone’s start will be showered with some good rewards… let’s get into the details of this debut?

if you go to the Noah’s Heart official website right now, you will notice that the people of Archosaur Games have already released the game and the options for download on several platforms. In addition, by lowering the page a little, it is possible to verify that the goal of 8 million pre-registrations has been reached, which will guarantee all the rewards that were promised to the players. In other words, the journey will start on the “right foot”. In fact, it seems that the players’ first contact with the final version of the game is being very positive.

So it is! Looking at the Google Play Store reviews, we can see that the average is around 4.8, which is a very expressive number. On the App Store, the game is ranked second in the “Role Playing” category. Of course, the trend is for these results to fall over time, but it seems that Noah’s Heart will guarantee some good hours of fun for many people. Remembering that the game has a good series of attractions, highlighting a beautiful visual style, an incredible open world and a team of characters full of personality. So, we can say that it will be worth giving this new adventure a chance.