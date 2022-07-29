Actor Caio Castro’s statement about who should pay the bill in a love encounter yielded more than could be expected and many artists entered the discussion to give their opinion on the young man’s point of view. Now it was surfer Gabriel Medina’s turn (28) to say what he thinks and, at the same time, make a mockery of it. The boy is single and apparently regrets not having someone he can buy dinner for.

He used his social networks, on Thursday night (28), to talk about the situation and didn’t spare the joke. In the Stories of his official Instagram account, he shared a screenshot of a post in which an internet user questions the discussion and ends with an ironic comment. Medina joined in the fun and gave his answer: “Gee, and I just wanted the opportunity to pay a bill”, he said.

But the surfer didn’t stop there and the same comment ended up on Twitter: “A lot of people discussing who pays the dinner bill or not, and I’m here looking for an opportunity to pay. Sad reality”, joked the athlete in the publication. , complete with a broken heart emoji and a sad face emoji, as well as laughter.

Despite the outburst, Medina has been giving the talk since his marriage to model Yasmin Brunet came to an end in January this year after two years of relationship. Since then, the athlete has not had serious relationships, but was recently spotted with former BBB Jade Picon in a bar in São Paulo.