“Looking for an opportunity to pay”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on “Looking for an opportunity to pay” 1 Views

Entertainment

Surfer is single and regrets not having anyone he can buy dinner for

Thais Fonseca

Per Thais Fonseca

Gabriel is single and regretted not having someone he could buy dinner for. Image: Reproduction/official surfirta Instagram.
Gabriel is single and regretted not having someone he could buy dinner for. Image: Reproduction/official surfirta Instagram.
Thais Fonseca

Actor Caio Castro’s statement about who should pay the bill in a love encounter yielded more than could be expected and many artists entered the discussion to give their opinion on the young man’s point of view. Now it was surfer Gabriel Medina’s turn (28) to say what he thinks and, at the same time, make a mockery of it. The boy is single and apparently regrets not having someone he can buy dinner for.

He used his social networks, on Thursday night (28), to talk about the situation and didn’t spare the joke. In the Stories of his official Instagram account, he shared a screenshot of a post in which an internet user questions the discussion and ends with an ironic comment. Medina joined in the fun and gave his answer: “Gee, and I just wanted the opportunity to pay a bill”, he said.

But the surfer didn’t stop there and the same comment ended up on Twitter: “A lot of people discussing who pays the dinner bill or not, and I’m here looking for an opportunity to pay. Sad reality”, joked the athlete in the publication. , complete with a broken heart emoji and a sad face emoji, as well as laughter.

Despite the outburst, Medina has been giving the talk since his marriage to model Yasmin Brunet came to an end in January this year after two years of relationship. Since then, the athlete has not had serious relationships, but was recently spotted with former BBB Jade Picon in a bar in São Paulo.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Carlos Tramontina opens the game, tells how it was to leave Globo and reveals that he imposed two conditions: “Recognition”

Entertainment Journalist reports that the decision was matured over time and that everything was agreed …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved