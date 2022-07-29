Lottery will pay 1 billion dollars: Here’s how to enter

Check the Mega Millions lottery jackpot and learn how to compete even if you live in Brazil

Mega Millions, a famous lottery in the United States, is known for drawing millionaire prizes. This time, the estimated value of the draw is US$ 1.02 billion (R$5.4 billion) in the next contest on Friday (29).

Thus, it is worth mentioning that the last draw in which the lottery had a winner was on April 15, 2022. Since then, 29 draws have been made without anyone hitting the five main numbers, plus the secondary number that guarantees the grand prize.

In this way, the value of US$ 1.02 billion of the next contest is the 4th largest prize ever offered by the lottery in its entire history. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot was in 2018 in South Carolina, worth $1.537 billion and had a single winner.

With regard to other lotteries in the world, it can be said that the biggest prize ever drawn was also in the United States, in the year 2016. But this year, several bets divided the prize of US$ 1.586 billion, distributed by the lottery Powerball.

Is it possible to place the bet in Brazil?

First, contrary to what people think, it is possible to make the bet even if you are in Brazil. According to Mega Millions rules, there is no need to be a US citizen or resident.

Therefore, it is possible to try your luck online through sites that place bets on lotteries outside Brazil. So, just search for the most well-known sites with a history of premium payments.

In this way, the chosen site will place the bet on the chosen lottery and some of them can provide the official ticket of the bet scanned directly into the account. Thus, some sites do not charge the commission fee, that is, the value is entirely with the winner.

It is worth mentioning that whoever wins the main prize must collect the prize in person, but some of these services offer advice for this situation.

How to place the bet?

First, to place your bet on Mega Millions, you need to choose five numbers from 1 to 70. After that, simply choose another number from 1 to 25. In addition, the cost of the single bet is 5 dollars (R$26.40).

It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to register for the service and include an international credit card. After that, just select Mega Millions and choose the numbers and confirm the purchase.

Image: S_Photo / shutterstock.com