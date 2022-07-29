Lula defends PT governments and minimizes criticism of the monthly allowance: ‘Tremendous carnival’

Candidate for the presidency of the Workers’ Party pointed out scandals in the current administration and said that the party created anti-corruption mechanisms during the period in which he commanded the Planalto.

Fátima Meira/Futura Press/Estadão Content – 10/08/2021

Lula is singled out as the favorite to win the presidential election, according to recent polls



the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated this Thursday, 28, in a meeting in Brasília promoted by the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC) and, during his speech, the presidential candidate defended the PT governments and minimized the monthly allowance (parliamentary vote-buying scheme) during his criticism of the rapporteur’s amendments (popularly known as the secret budget, where parliamentarians allocate Union resources without the need to identify themselves). “I did not imagine that there would be a coup by the president Dilma [Rousseff]. They invented a pedal stroke to replace the pedaling with a motorcycle, much more serious. They made a tremendous carnival with the monthly allowance. Today they are approving the secret budget, which is the biggest outgrowth of the country’s budget policy,” he said.

The leader in the polls in the intention to vote for the Planalto race mocked the president’s recent statements Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – who stated that there was no corruption in his administration – and recalled the scandal of the cracks, in which the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the head of the federal executive, is investigated for allegedly collecting part of the salaries of his advisors. “It seems to me that he [Bolsonaro] don’t know what family he has. It seems to me that she forgot about the [Fabrício] Queiroz, from the vaccine gang”, he argued. About vaccines, Lula’s speech refers to the frustrated attempt to buy fake vaccines against Covid-19 – Covaxin – from employees of the Ministry of Health. The PT also pointed out that, while the PT was at the helm of the presidency, anti-corruption provisions were created and that these enable the government to be transparent to Brazilians. “Corruption only appears when it has freedom, when it has the possibility of investigation. The PT created the Transparency Portal, created the Access to Information Law [LAI]the PT never closed the door for investigation, we created the plea bargain”, he pointed out.