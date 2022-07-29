Lula negotiates Bivar’s withdrawal in exchange for a vacancy in PE – 07/28/2022 – Power

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) articulates the departure of Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) from the dispute for the Planalto Palace in a negotiation that involves the dispute for the reelection of the deputy in Pernambuco.

As Bivar told allies, Lula signaled that he could support him in the dispute for command of the Chamber of Deputies in 2023, if he wins the election, in exchange for the support of União Brasil in the first round.

For Bivar, Lula’s support is important not only in a possible search for the presidency of the Chamber next year, but also for him to be re-elected deputy.

Allies of the president of União Brasil say that without an articulation in which the PT and PSB build the support of state mayors for Bivar, it would be difficult for the parliamentarian to win a new seat in the Chamber.

The congressman was excited about the idea and talked to fellow members about it. A decision is expected by Saturday (30).

The hypothesis of União Brasil supporting Lula in the first round, however, is considered remote by members of the party’s leadership. This is because there are leaders of the party, such as Ronaldo Caiado, a pre-candidate for reelection in Goiás, who would be harmed by supporting Lula.

In addition, there are also names such as Mauro Mendes, pre-candidate for the Government of Mato Grosso, who have already declared their support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Bivar’s party holds the largest share of electoral funding and the most radio and television advertising time.

For Lula’s allies, getting more space on TV would have an important impact on the PT campaign and increase the chances of a definition still in the first round.

Even so, even if he doesn’t get the formal support of União Brasil, the departure of another pre-candidate from the dispute for the Planalto and rapprochement with the PT would be relevant from the point of view of the governability of an eventual Lula administration.

If elected, Lula aims to have an ally in the presidency of the Chamber in 2023. The position is crucial in defining voting agendas.

The current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is an ally of Bolsonaro. Lira exerts a strong influence on the government, especially with the control of part of the rapporteur’s amendments, today the main instrument of negotiation between the Planalto and the Parliament.

Lula’s focus is on trying to attract União Brasil to the government’s base. There is an expectation of party leaders that the party will be able to elect more than 50 deputies.

In Pernambuco, the Union has as a pre-candidate for governor the former mayor of Petrolina Miguel Coelho, son of Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB), former leader of the Bolsonaro government.

Bivar’s movement took a wing of the União Brasil in Pernambuco by surprise, which already had the list of candidates for federal and state deputy practically resolved. With the possibility of Bivar running for reelection, the scenario changes.

Bivar’s allies say he even tried to articulate a Senate race with Lula’s support, but the equation would be difficult to solve. To run for senator, Bivar would have to convince Miguel Coelho to give up the race for the government, which, according to allies, is out of the question.

Bivar will have a meeting considered decisive this Friday (29) in Recife. Miguel Coelho, Fernando Bezerra and other leaders of the acronym in the state should participate.

Behind the scenes, party leaders bet that the acronym will be able to elect two federal deputies in Pernambuco. The most cited are former Minister of Education Mendonça Filho and federal deputy Fernando Coelho Filho.

Behind the scenes, Bivar has signaled that he would like Fernando Filho or Mendonça to withdraw from the race to facilitate his reelection.

The solution proposed by Bivar would be for Mendonça to run for the Senate on Miguel’s ticket, but the former minister does not want to bet on uncertainty in the face of a victory taken for granted for the federal government.

Fernando Filho, in turn, does not want to give up his mandate in the Chamber.

Mayors allied with Luciano Bivar were warned by interlocutors in recent days and are already prepared to support his candidacy for reelection as deputy, if the change in the parliamentarian’s plans takes place.

Bivar is also trying to get support from mayors allied to the PSB, the party that is Lula’s main national ally, along with party leaders in the state. The president of União Brasil has a good relationship with the governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) and with the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB).

In Pernambuco, União Brasil has three groups, led by Bivar, Miguel Coelho and Mendonça Filho, respectively. Since the weekend, the signs of a possible return of Bivar to be a federal candidate caused a stir in the different wings, which began to redo calculations on the proportional plates.

The party’s convention in Pernambuco will be next Sunday (31). Even with the possibility of withdrawing, Bivar’s convention for the presidential race is still scheduled for the 5th.