Lula on corruption: ‘Bolsonaro doesn’t know what family he has’ – Politica

Lula also returned to criticize the spending cap, implemented during the Michel Temer government. (photo: Ricardo Stukert/PT) Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (7/28) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) says that there is no corruption in his government, but “it seems that he does not know the family that has”. Lula also criticized the dismantling of education, science and technology in the current government and once again defended the end of the spending ceiling.

“See I said corruption. Turns and moves the president says there is no corruption in his government. It seems he doesn’t know what family he has,” Lula spoke at an event held by the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC). “Looks like he forgot about the vaccine gang.”

The former president participated in the 74th Annual Meeting of the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC), which takes place at UnB. The entity also invited other presidential candidates who are well placed in the polls of voting intentions to deliver a document containing proposals to promote research and education and defend democracy. Tomorrow (7/29), candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) will participate in the event.

Lula also returned to criticize the spending cap, implemented during the government of Michel Temer (MDB). “The so-called spending cap, which takes from the poor to give to the rich, has deepened the neoliberal agenda towards the minimum state”, said the former president. “The current government has put Brazil in a time machine towards the past,” he added.

The candidate criticized the actions of the current government during the covid-19 pandemic, saying that Bolsonaro “does not believe in science” and that he boycotted the purchase of vaccines. Lula also attacked the current government’s lack of transparency, pointing out that Bolsonaro decrees 100-year secrecy on information he does not want to disclose.

“Unlike our government, which had the Transparency Portal and the Law on Access to Information (LAI). Anyone could know the quality of the toilet paper in the Planalto Palace,” he declared.

In his speech, partly read and partly improvised, Lula praised the actions of his governments in the areas of education, science, research and development. He cited the Legal Framework for Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Science and Technology Council, among other policies.

“Science and technology have been raised to the position of central axis in our government”, said the former president. “Education, science and technology are not spent on public coffers. They are investments for the sovereignty of this country”.