Mano is surprised and Inter is ‘hands tied’ to release holder with 17 games in the year

Colorado is confident to defend its position in relation to one of the reinforcements brought in 2022

The coach Mano Menezes can embitter an important embezzlement in the defense of the International for the second semester. A little while ago, colleagues Eduardo Moura and Rodrigo Cerqueiraof GEinform that Shakhtar Donetsk requested the immediate return of the defender vitão, absolute starter in the colorada team with 17 games played. The beque is on loan until June 2023 due to FIFA regulations.

Vitão had a loan contract with Inter until June 30 of this year, but Inter announced the extension of the contract for another year. Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, FIFA expanded the right of athletes to suspend contracts in these countries and made it possible to loan them to other teams.

“But Shakhtar consider that Vitão’s contract suspension was illegal and unilateral, as the player did not try to reach an agreement with the club until June 30, which would be a prerequisite for suspending the contract.” inform the GE

With that, the Ukrainians threaten to file legal measures against Vitão and Internacional, notified about the request this Thursday (28). If the defender plays for another club from August 1, Shakhtar says it will take legal action. In turn, Inter understands that they have complied with all FIFA rules by renewing the loan with shirt 44.