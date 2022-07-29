Marcos Oliveira recovers from surgery and asks for help: “I have to eat”

Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of ‘A Grande Família’, used his social media to comment a little more about his surgery to treat a urethral fistula. The actor revealed that he will be released in up to three weeks to return to work.

+ Marcos Oliveira joins the plot of Poliana Moça

“I want to thank Dr. Alex, who did my makeover and surgery. I’m at home recovering. In two or three weeks, I can go back to work. Hope you guys help me. I have to eat and pay for pharmacy stuff,” Marcos began. “Anyone who can help me, my PIX is my phone number 21 999158560”, added the artist.

Marcos Oliveira thanks Tatá Werneck for health insurance

Marcos Oliveira used his social media to thank Tatá Werneck for paying for his health plan. The actor said that thanks to the support, he was able to perform his surgery.

“She’s a friend, a sister. We don’t see each other, we don’t have a contact, but it’s an affection, which overcomes angels and archangels”, he said about the comedian.

