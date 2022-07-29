Mariana Rios and Jojo Todynho also criticize Caio Castro’s speech, who says: ‘Error in understanding’ | celebrities



After Deolane Bezerra, Mariana Rios and Jojo Todynho criticize Caio Castro’s speech – Reproduction/Instagram

After Deolane Bezerra, Mariana Rios and Jojo Todynho criticize Caio Castro’s speechReproduction / Instagram

Published 7/28/2022 1:32 PM | Updated 7/28/2022 1:43 PM

Rio – Caio Castro’s controversial speech is still paying off. In an interview with the podcast “Your Brother”, the actor said he was uncomfortable with the man’s obligation to pay the bill for a date. “What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do shit,” he said. The position received a lot of criticism on social media, including many famous ones.

Deolane Bezerra was the first to send an indirect. “If it’s bad ‘for me’, imagine for those who think that paying for dinner is supporting a woman, it helps, right?”, she wrote in the publication.

If it’s bad “for me”, imagine for those who think that paying for dinner is supporting a woman, it helps, right? — Dr. Deolane (@Dra_Deolane) July 27, 2022 Jojo Todynho, however, was much more direct. “Women, message of the day: work, study, value yourself and get Caios out of your life. In fact, don’t even let them in”, said the singer, who took the opportunity to praise her husband, Lucas Souza, in their routine for two. “I speak with propriety. No man I got involved with, had the prospect of getting married or having a family, you know why? They wouldn’t treat me the way I deserve. Can you please imagine who earns triple his money and still wants to split the bill? I remember it as if it were yesterday, my mother-in-law told me: ‘If my son treats you the way he treats me, you’re fine’. Do you understand? That’s why I say for you, value yourself. If you put it on the bill, it doesn’t come close to the restaurant bill. Being a woman is expensive, having a woman costs even more. Value yourself and the woman you have”, she said.

Mariana Rios also gave her opinion on the matter and for her, the man has to pay the bill on the first date. “The boy has to pay the bill on the first date. That’s chivalry. That’s being a gentleman. That doesn’t mean he’s going to pay for me, support me, that I depend on him, that I’m enjoying something that’s his This is a man-to-woman thing. I think it’s cool”, commented the presenter in an interview with “PocCast”.

Controversial! “The boy has to pay the bill on the first date. It’s chivalry. This does not mean that he will pay for me, support me”, said Mariana Rios. Do you agree?? pic.twitter.com/WQuYfbSm1N — Gossiped (@FOFOQUEl) July 28, 2022

But there were also those who defended Caio Castro, like Leo Picon. “I’m seeing all the discussion over Caio Castro’s speech… I don’t like to get involved in things like that, but I’d like to say that this discussion is not useful… Caio won’t invite you to have dinner with him. Stay calm. But if you call, Caio is the king of forgetting his wallet and making his friends pay for dinner. He has a reputation for being a cheapskate. But think about it… stop arguing about it. If you go out with him, split the bill and that’s it. It’s Caio Castro. Synonymous with beauty, heartthrob, eye drops. It’s the least”, said Jade Picon’s brother.

But if you call… Caio is the king of forgetting his wallet and making his friends pay for dinner. He has a reputation for being a cow. But think about it… stop arguing about it. If you go out with him, split the bill and that’s it. It’s Caio Castro. Synonymous with beauty, heartthrob, eye drops. It’s the bare minimum. — Leo Picon (@LeoPicon) July 27, 2022 After repercussions, Caio Castro insisted on speaking out and stated that he was not understood. “Failure to understand a speech demonstrates the presence of an error; understanding it, but misrepresenting it, demonstrates a lack of honesty,” he began. “In my speech, I focused on the imposition of paying. Whoever invents something else is because they didn’t focus on sincerity. Paying for dinner, lunch, snack, by will, is perfectly healthy; unhealthy is, in fact, feeding the lie”, added the actor.

Caio’s girlfriend, Daiane de Paula, did not publicly comment on the matter but posted a thought: “A thousand will interfere in your life, ten thousand in your choices, but only you will pay your bills”.