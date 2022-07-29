Marília Arraes can win in the first round

THE electoral poll Connectpublished first hand by the column this Friday (29), shows Marilia Arraes (SD) with a chance of winning the election for the government of Pernambuco already in first round. The difference between their voting intention and the sum of their other opponents is only two percentage points.

According to the electoral poll, Marília Arraes has grown by three percentage points since the last poll, reaching 36% voting intention. The sum of the other opponents is 38% which, taking into account the margin of error of 3.1 percentage pointscan give the candidate a victory in the first round.

The other pre-candidates swungwithin the margin of error, but the number of voters who would vote for white or null is falling: it was 24% in April, reaching 20% ​​in June and, in July, it was 18%. In other words, the solidarity pre-candidate may be taking its growth from this part of the electorate.

In time, Conectar’s electoral survey, for the first time, measures the intention to vote for scenarios of the second round of the dispute for the government of Pernambuco. Check here the result indicated by the institute.

In addition to the intention to vote for the executive, the research shows data such as the approval of the Paulo Câmara Government and the Bolsonaro Government in Pernambuco, in addition to the intention to vote for the Senate. Also this Friday, the column will publish the voting potential of each candidate.

More information about the electoral poll Connect

Were realized 1,000 interviews among voters in Pernambuco, in 55 municipalities in Pernambuco, between the 19th and 22nd of July 2022. estimated maximum margin of error of the survey is 3.1 percentage points, plus or minus. the trust level of the survey is 95%.

The research was carried out on the initiative of the institute itself, the Connect Searchesas and intelligence. The survey registration number is BR-07876/2022 and PE-05576/2022.

In the last Conectar electoral poll, Marília Arraes was already ahead