Matias threatens Heloísa, and Leonidas meets Nise da Silveira in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“Who told you I killed your sister? I bet she was your mother’s pit viper!”
Matias will be contained by Leonidas in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Matias will then see Elisa in Olivia’s place and start shaking the newly operated girl. Heloísa will enter the room and fly on top of him so that he releases his daughter. At this moment, Matias will threaten his sister-in-law.
“You’re the one slandering me, you rattlesnake. You had already defamed me to Violeta, now you have thrown your poison on Olivia. I’ll kill you, motherfucker!”
Heloísa protects Olivia after Matias outbreak in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Matias will need to be contained and sedated by Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) and Dr. Elias (Alex Brasil). But Leonidas will be hurt to see his friend tied to a bed. Thus, in conversation with the doctor, he will be introduced to the psychiatrist Nise da Silveira (Gloria Pires)who, like him, advocates alternative methods for treating patients with schizophrenia.
Matias will be sedated to calm down in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
“It is a pleasure to meet you, Dr. Nise, to know that there are psychiatrists who are betting on occupational therapy as a form of treatment, instead of straitjackets or electroshocks.”
Leonidas have an important conversation with Nise da Silveira in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
The two will have a long conversation and then Nise will untie Matias, gaining his empathy. The meeting will also encourage Leonidas to go back to studying medicine.
Nise da Silveira unties Leonidas in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
29 Jul
Friday
Úrsula worries about Joaquim’s outburst. Matias denies to Olivia that he was involved in Elisa’s death and threatens Heloísa. Onofre confronts Abel about the complaint about Lucinha’s participation in the soccer team. Matias has a breakdown and Elias intervenes. Heloísa asks Olivia to stay away from Matias. Eugênio comforts Violeta, who suffers from Matias and Heloísa’s betrayal. Joaquim has a disagreement with Abel, who promises revenge. David frees Isadora and everyone denounces Joaquim’s attitude. Leonidas meets Nise da Silveira and introduces Matias to the psychiatrist. Salvador gives Enrico and Emília a voice of arrest. Joaquim catches Davi and Isadora together.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Remember Matias crisis that was controlled by Olivia:
Matias has a crisis and Olivia helps him