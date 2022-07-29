Mayor cancels Micareta de Feira 2022

Photo: Wake up City

Mayor Colbert Martins informed Acorda Cidade this Thursday afternoon (28) that the realization of the Micareta de Feira de Santana is cancelled. The party would be held between the 15th and 18th of September this year.

According to the mayor, the justification for canceling the event is the increase in cases of covid-19 in the municipality, which has already accounted for almost 6 thousand cases this July. According to him, only today there are four people hospitalized with the disease.

In addition, there is fear of the arrival of monkeypox in the city, as several suspected cases in the region are being reported and five have already been confirmed in the Bahian capital.

Check out the mayor’s announcement in full:

Our lives are made up of decisions. Being mayor requires, above all, thinking about the community and, above all, establishing priorities whenever we are going to make a decision that affects our people.

Priorities. At this time with spending limits and still experiencing an economic recovery, we need to put people’s well-being first.

Even with mild symptoms, for the vaccinated, we are living a new wave of covid. This July alone, we officially had almost 6 thousand cases in Feira de Santana. A 370 percent growth compared to June.

In addition, even though these are isolated cases, we need to be aware of another problem: the popular monkeypox. The World Health Organization has even declared a global emergency.

In addition to being mayor, I am a doctor and, therefore, my responsibility to protect, take care of our people is even greater. Therefore, we have decided to suspend our Micareta scheduled for September.

I understand that leisure, fun is important. I know that Micareta generates income for many people, I understand. It’s a difficult decision, but as I said at the beginning, it’s a matter of priority. Thank you very much.

With information from journalist Maylla Nunes from Acorda Cidade.

