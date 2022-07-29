Meteor shower can be seen this Thursday; learn how to watch

posted on 07/28/2022 09:30 / updated on 07/28/2022 09:31



(Credit: Clima e Radar/Disclosure)

The end of July holds a good reason for heaven. A meteor shower will be visible all over the world from this Thursday (28/7).

The meteor shower, known as austrinid piscis, should peak on Friday night (7/29). The phenomenon started on July 15th and will be active until August 10th.

already the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids will peak on July 30th. Southern Delta Aquariums will have the most meteors, with up to 20 per hour at peak.

According to the International Meteor Organization (IOM), this week and the first of August are the best to observe the phenomenon. The best time to observe is between 11pm and 4am.

To observe, just look at the sky, preferably in places with low light in cities. To be able to see, it is also important that at the time of observation, the sky is clear.

where does the rain come from

THE austrinid piscis it was first observed by Alexander Herschel in 1865. It is so named because its radiant is located in the constellation of Piscis Austrinus, the Southern Fish. Delta Aquarids are rocky remains of Comet 96P Machholz, discovered in 1986 by Donald Machholz. already the Alpha Capricornids was discovered by the Hungarian astronomer Miklos von Konkoly-Thege in 1871 and is formed by the remains of comet 169P/NEAT.



