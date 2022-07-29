Mocidade discloses plot for Carnival 2023

Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel released the plot for Carnival 2023. ”Terra de meu Céu, Estrelas de Meu Chão” is the title of the theme that will address the legacy of the artists of Alto do Moura, disciples of Mestre Vitalino, belonging to the largest figurative arts center in the Americas. Marcus Ferreira is the carnival artist. The synopsis will be delivered to the composers next Wednesday, starting at 8 pm, in the historic court of Vila Vintém.

It is worth remembering that the samba contest of the association will be open. It is not necessary to be a member of the composers wing to participate. The association will start its samba-enredo contest on September 11th. The green and white of the West Zone will be the third school to parade on Carnival Sunday.

On social media, the school released a text and video of the plot. See below.

“I will be the Brazil we want to be!

We will take to the Avenue the legacy of the artists of Alto do Moura, disciples of Mestre Vitalino, belonging to the largest Center for Figurative Arts in the Americas.

People of the people!

Stars from our ground!

Earth Artists from our Heaven!”