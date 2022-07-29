Monkey pox: children are vulnerable, says UFRJ virologist | Health

Photo: Center for Disease Control/Disclosure – 05/20/2022 ‘Monkey pox’ virus

Children will be at risk as long as the monkeypox virus is in circulation. Considered one of the most experienced virologists in Brazil, Amílcar Tanuri warns that they are the group most vulnerable to monkeypox and emphasizes that no one knows what the effects of the disease will be on them.

The country is in a position to eradicate the virus, but we need to intensify the identification of possible cases and testing, carrying out adequate control, says Tanuri, coordinator of the Molecular Virology Laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Was there a need for the WHO to declare an international public health emergency?

Yup. She needed to mobilize efforts, as people and governments are not giving enough importance to a virus that spreads quickly and has the potential to cause serious problems in the most vulnerable, especially children. The variant that spread from the Congo Basin was so different that, in my view, it should be considered a new lineage.

What is the biggest concern right now?

It is with children and pregnant women, who are the most vulnerable. Monkeypox started in January and arrived in Brazil in June. Today there are just over a thousand cases in adults in Brazil, a substantial increase in a short time. But we have no idea how many there really are. And we don’t know why we haven’t tested it.

Why do children deserve more attention if they are not being affected now?

By the history of cases in Africa, where they are the biggest victims. The virus takes advantage of the immature immune system and causes more severe cases. We don’t know how the new variant will behave with them.

Are there cases in children here?

Yup. At UFRJ, we identified the case of a 13-year-old patient (after the interview, São Paulo confirmed three records in children). In the US there are at least two records.

And the pregnant women?

They worry for the same reason. The entry of a new virus into vulnerable groups is something to be taken extremely seriously, and it is not what we are seeing.

Why is the virus spreading now so different?

That we don’t know. But it causes a different picture in adults, with more localized and almost always milder lesions, with low pathogenicity. The transmission time, however, practically doubled, reaching 21 days. And he is highly resistant to survive in the environment, in clothes, for example. To make matters worse, without laboratory diagnosis it is very difficult to identify it, it can be easily confused with chickenpox.

For adults then, it’s almost always not serious, right?

Yup. In individual terms, this is great. But it’s bad for combat. When it comes to pox viruses, one should not talk about control, but eradication. And it is fully possible with the means we have, that is, vaccine, antivirals and effective tests.

But in Brazil, for example, we even lost control because we didn’t test enough, we didn’t inform. It is not permissible to let a virus spread and create risk when it could have been banned entirely. It’s a problem we can eliminate. But it is necessary to want.

So what’s missing?

The recipe is known: surveillance, testing and vaccine.

There is fear of stigmatization because cases of the disease in several countries are concentrated in men who have sex with men. What is known about the beginning of this outbreak?

It’s clear that the virus spread more quickly from some gay parties in Europe, but that’s just how it started its journey across the world. And this situation is not sustainable, as the viruses soon begin to spread to the population as a whole. So everyone needs to be careful and the virus has to be eradicated.

Talk about sexual transmission. Is she possible?

The virus has never been found in significant concentration in semen and vaginal fluids. The greatest risk is for the skin and mucous membranes.

What do we need to learn about monkeypox?

Much. The Virus Network of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation created a line of research to sequence and study its sensitivity to antivirals and the response to vaccines. It is also necessary to find out if there is an interaction with HIV, aggravating monkeypox and/or AIDS. And the risk of it creating reservoirs in animals.

You have been participating since the beginning of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. At what point are we?

To optimize vaccination. There needs to be national planning and coordination. Vaccines have done what they promised and insured serious cases and deaths. But there are many fundamental open questions.

Which?

How long are we going to apply booster doses and for which groups? And what will be the frequency and with which vaccines? Is there really a need for a specific vaccine for Omicron and its subvariants? How effective is this vaccine for the new variants of Sars-CoV-2 that are sure to emerge. This needs to be evaluated, defined and the population very well informed. But that doesn’t happen in the country.

Many people have been reinfected. Is this the Covid-19 rule?

The frequency of reinfection is about a year for most people, regardless of which vaccine they have had. And some people get reinfected even before that.

This suggests that reinforcement will continue to be necessary, doesn’t it?

By all indications, yes. But for most people maybe the frequency should be one year. A study of ours in Maricá showed that 80% of the population has a high level of antibodies, with good neutralization.

So who are the groups that will need more regular reinforcements?

For this, it is necessary to investigate the excess of mortality in the country. An American study on world data analyzed deaths from March 2020 to this year and saw that, if at the beginning of the pandemic, people of all ages died, with vaccination the scenario has changed dramatically.

At first, it was more restricted to the elderly and now, with Ômicron, deaths occur mainly in people over 65 years of age and with previous health problems, such as diabetes. Apparently, this part of the population should be given priority and receive booster doses in a different schedule.

We have two international public health emergencies in place (the Covid-19 pandemic and monkeypox), low vaccination coverage for all diseases, cases of polio in Asia and Africa, and detection of polio virus in sewage in the US and in the UK. At what moment are we?

In a bad one, of danger of emergence of new and old diseases. It is the first time that we have two simultaneous international emergencies. And there is no justification for the return of measles and polio. It is as if humanity invited viruses to spread through its own negligence. The pandemic should have served as a lesson. Monkeypox shows that it has not been learned.

