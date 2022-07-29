Monkeypox: Scientists Identify Two New Symptoms | Health

Reproduction/Assembly iG 25.5.2022 Scientists find 50 mutations in monkeypox virus

There are a number of features of the current outbreak of monkeypox that intrigue scientists, such as the possible adaptations that led the virus to spread more easily among humans and cause for the first time the number of cases that the world experiences today.

Yesterday, UK scientists published a new study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) scientific journal that also points to two new symptoms of the disease, which were not previously associated with the diagnosis. From the analysis of infected patients, they concluded that pain in the anal region and penile swelling are common manifestations among those infected.

“New clinical presentations of monkeypox infection were identified, including rectal pain and penile swelling. These presentations should be included in public health messages to aid in early diagnosis and reduce later transmission,” the study authors wrote, noting that symptoms were the “most common that required hospital admission.”

The work was led by researchers from the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Foundation, the British National Health System (NHS), who analyzed the profile of 197 infected with the monkeypox virus in the UK between May and July this year. The infected were on average 38 years old.

Updating health guidelines with the new symptoms is important, the scientists point out, since under current guidelines 14% did not qualify as a “probable case” of apepox. Another important finding in the study was that only 25% of those infected reported having had contact with a person who had the disease confirmed, “raising the possibility of asymptomatic or paucissymptomatic transmission (who has few symptoms)”.

“Understanding these findings will have major implications for contact tracing, public health advice, and ongoing infection control and isolation measures,” the authors argued.

