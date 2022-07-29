Monkeypox: what is the profile of those infected and how this may change as the disease progresses – 07/28/2022

Men who have sex with men, gays and bisexuals under the age of 40 are the most affected by the monkeypox virus in the first few months since cases began to spread around the world.

Experts warn that, however, this does not mean that other individuals are free from the threat: as the monkeypox virus spreads around the world, it tends to infect more and more people who do not fit this initial profile.

In the United States, for example, the first two cases of this infection in babies have already been detected.

“It is a matter of weeks before we begin to see more cases in other groups, such as heterosexuals or children”, predicts the health doctor Nésio Fernandes, president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

“This is the expected natural evolution of the disease”, he adds.

The current profile of those most affected by monkeypox

One of the main studies evaluating this question was recently published in the journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

In it, experts from Queen Mary University of London, in partnership with several other British institutions, evaluated 528 cases of monkeypox that occurred between April and June in 16 different countries.

The numbers show that 98% of patients declared themselves to be gay, bisexual or men who have sex with other men. Three quarters of them said they were white and 41% were HIV positive.

The mean age of the individuals evaluated was 38 years and 95% had sexual intercourse as the main suspect of contact with monkeypox.

Regarding symptoms, the study found that 95% had skin irritation (two-thirds had fewer than ten lesions).

In 73% of the participants, the location of the sores was the anus and genitals region, while 41% had irritations in the mucosa of the mouth.

Among general symptoms, 62% of patients had fever. Other common signs were swollen lymph nodes or “bumps” (appeared in 56% of participants), lethargy (41%), muscle pain (31%) and headache (27%).

The average incubation period, or the time between contact with the virus and the appearance of symptoms, was seven days. But some individuals took from three to 20 days to have the first manifestations of monkeypox.

Inform without stigmatizing

Specialists heard by BBC News Brazil clarify that it makes no sense to view only gays, bisexuals and men who have sex with other men as a risk group for this condition.

“The concentration of cases in these individuals is a thing of the moment and every disease has its own dynamics”, points out the doctor Alexandre Naime Barbosa, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

“We already have at least 70 to 80 children in the world diagnosed with monkeypox, and half of them are under four years old”, calculates the specialist, who is also a professor at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp).

It is worth remembering here that the main form of transmission of monkeypox is direct contact with the wounds of someone infected. That’s why sexual intercourse, where there is skin-to-skin friction, has been shown to be one of the most frequent sources of contagion.

But this virus can also be passed through droplets of saliva or through contaminated objects such as dishes, towels and sheets.

A fourth way to catch monkeypox is through proximity to animals that carry the pathogen — this, by the way, is one of the main forms of transmission in regions of Africa where the virus has been endemic for decades, especially in wild areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes that this mode of infection can occur through direct contact with blood, body fluids and skin lesions of infected animals, such as rodents and primates.

In the opinion of infectious disease specialist Mirian Dal Ben, from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, all these forms of transmission (especially sex, saliva and contaminated objects, which spread the disease to several countries) mean that “sooner or later later, monkeypox will create chains of transmission in other subgroups”.

“It is not a disease restricted to just one profile or another”, he says.

“And it seems that we are so afraid of stigmatizing some groups that we fail to offer adequate guidance to those who are most at risk at the moment”, says the doctor.

How to protect yourself and others

The first step is to be aware of symptoms and seek medical evaluation if they appear.

“Any lesion that starts with an edema or a small redness and evolves into a plaque, has fluid, forms a wound and crusts, can be monkeypox”, describes Barbosa.

These manifestations can appear on the anus, genitals, face and hands.

“This lesion can also be acne, herpes, shingles or a number of other things. But when in doubt, it is important to seek medical attention and get tested”, he adds.

If the exam confirms the presence of this infectious agent, health professionals recommend isolation and avoiding close contact with other people until the wounds are completely healed (even their crust still carries the virus).

By limiting interaction, the patient reduces the risk of passing the virus on and prevents the creation of new chains of contagion in the community.

In most cases, the condition progresses well and the person recovers after a few weeks. The British study revealed that 13% of followed-up patients needed to stay in hospital, with the main reasons for admission being severe pain in the anus and rectum, opportunistic infections and, more rarely, pharyngitis, eye injuries, acute renal failure and myocarditis (a type of inflammation in the heart).

Some countries, such as the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States, have already started a vaccination campaign against monkeypox, but there is still no forecast of when the first doses should arrive in Brazil.

For now, it remains unclear whether condoms help protect against this virus, although the use of condoms remains paramount in preventing the transmission of various sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and some hepatitis.

At a recent press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also advised that groups where the disease is most common at the moment temporarily limit the number of sexual partners.

“For men who have sex with men, that means making safer choices for yourself and others,” he said.

Andy Seale, WHO adviser on HIV, hepatitis and STIs, said he hoped this guidance would be valid for the short term. “Our hope is that this outbreak will not last long.”

According to the Our World In Data portal, 18,800 cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed worldwide, 813 of them in Brazil.

