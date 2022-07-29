Monkeypox: what might be an exaggeration and what the real threats are – 07/28/2022

No one will say it’s not to give a damn about an infection that from May this year — when Europe recorded about 80 cases — until yesterday, 27, there were already 18,000 diagnoses around the world, 978 of them in Brazil. It was really a leap of respect, shall we disdain? Of course.

At this point, anyone with sense knows that it’s better to listen to the WHO (World Health Organization) if it tells us to be smart. That’s what happened on Saturday, the 23rd, when monkeypox was declared a global emergency.

But hence the fear that the monkeypox, the virus of the moment, be “like a Sars-CoV-2”, ah, calm down: it is not. You won’t get it on a trip to the corner bakery.

It’s crazy to believe that it can choose its hosts by sexual orientation, just because so far most cases have been in men who have had sex with men. This idea, in addition to creating a dangerous misconception that the WHO is concerned about, reinforces an evil as old as this family of viruses – the plague of stigma.

In fact, the prejudice sounds even more head-and-neck precisely because it is a large family that even has a cute name: poxvirus. It’s a versatile group, which attaches itself to almost anyone and infects everything that is an animal — the human animal included, obviously. Man, woman, cat, parrot?

What poxviruses have in common

“Poxviruses exist for all mammals”, explains José Eduardo Levi, a molecular biologist and virologist of the best strain of Brazilian scientists, who currently heads the research and development area of ​​Dasa, one of the main integrated health networks in the country.

“Actually, birds, marine animals, even insects get poxviruses,” says Levi. Although they are quite varied among themselves, one thing they have in common: they cause those vesicles, balls, blisters. Anyway, what the English call “pox”.

They still keep the memory of the kinship by the brick format. And, from the perspective of virology, they are all big with their 300 nanometers in length, that is, 300 billionths of a meter, reaching ten times bigger than a rhinovirus, like the cold. “In size, they are second only to the herpes viruses”, compares Levi.

But it’s a third commonality that you most need to understand: “Transmission between species is relatively frequent,” Levi teaches. Nothing new, therefore.

In fact, it is worth repeating the historical reparation that the monkey pox is originally from rats. The apes, poor fellows, entered the story with a jolt. Like us.

Cantagalo virus, Guarani virus, Belo Horizonte virus?

Ever heard of it? In Brazil, there have already been outbreaks of some poxviruses that left milkers with the famous blisters on their bodies, contaminated by sores on the teats of cows. Cantagalo, for example, identified in Rio de Janeiro, had 80 confirmed cases in 1999.

“The curious thing is that the origin of all of them was the attenuated smallpox vaccine virus, which arrived in the country in the 1920s”, says Levi.

It’s just that, at that time, people threw used bottles of the immunizer in nature. Result: the attenuated virus that existed there gained strength in some wild animal. One day passed to the cattle and, from the cattle, to the milker.

“But if, on the one hand, these viruses pass with relative ease from one animal to another, on the other hand, when you are infected by one of them, this gives you some protection against your entire family”, says Levi.

This leads us to understand why we haven’t seen a scenario like today’s in the past. Yes, people travel more, transit more. But we cannot forget that, until 1980, we were vaccinated against smallpox, a cruel disease capable of killing almost a third of those infected and which, fortunately, disappeared from the face of the Earth.

Deep down, antibodies against smallpox defended us against other poxviruses. With the retirement of this vaccine, we are subject to them. The chip has now dropped.

Does not pass through the air easily

What is really different is the way the disease is spreading. “There, yes, it is something that has never happened before”, recognizes Levi, in the face of the escalation of cases.

This raises the question: has the virus changed or is it just bad luck? Perhaps both.

“Transmission is through contact with the wound or with objects where the sick person has touched”, says the virologist confidently. “Scientific articles even talk about the hypothesis of respiratory transmission, as in human smallpox. But this is clearly not the case with this virus now.” So you’re not going to take a trip to the bakery, you know?

You would need to get very close to someone with the blisters for a relatively long time and vacuum up particles from the blisters.

Even knowing that this can happen in, let’s say, intimate situations, it is much more likely that, when it comes to more, you end up touching a wound. Then, if it touched, it’s guaranteed transmission.

Genital injuries

Doctors and researchers note that, in current cases, the lesions often appear first on the genitals. Before, they appeared on the face before spreading throughout the body.

“This, in itself, does not mean a different manifestation”, ponders Levi. “We know that injuries can show up in the region of the body that had contact with the wound on the other’s skin.”

That is, it may be because most individuals, as shown in a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, became infected after sexual intercourse with an infected person.

Is the virus faster?

“Really? Nobody knows,” Levi replies. Parties with sex have always existed. It is not new that people travel from one continent to another. And just this time the monkeypox made so many victims.

For us to feel the difficulty, Levi says that even today, despite all the resources of science, scientists look at gene mutations and do not understand why the Congo variant is much more aggressive than the Central African one — which, least bad, is to resolve to go around the world.

Therefore, it would be even more complicated to identify which mutations would be making this virus pass more easily from one person to another just through skin contact.

Could it just be an unfortunate coincidence?

He can. In Nigeria, between 2016 and 2017, there was a huge outbreak. And since then, things have never calmed down. “Perhaps, nothing like this has happened before because, in the clubs of past European summers, there was no outbreak on the neighboring continent, thinking that maybe cases just didn’t explode there before because of the social isolation of the pandemic.”

Why the WHO cares

The recent outbreak in Nigeria, Levi recalls, happened mainly among HIV-positive individuals. “This is a sign that people with some degree of immunosuppression are more vulnerable,” she explains.

And the same, he believes, should be true for the elderly, children, people with comorbidities — groups that, along with health professionals who end up touching the smallpox vesicles when examining patients, should be a priority when the smallpox vaccine is resumed. To protect, by default, against monkeys or whatever.

Until then, taking into account that producing vaccines will not be so easy in a world pressured to immunize the population from all corners against covid-19, declaring an emergency is inducing everyone to be more careful not to lose control of the situation, that is, so that this disease does not spread to those other groups in which complications can occur. In fact, I hope it doesn’t spread to anyone else.

The importance of testing

To contain the threat, it is essential to isolate those who are sick. “And a complication is that the sores can resemble those of genital herpes and even syphilis,” explains Levi.

His team, at Dasa, is launching next Monday, the 1st, a PCR test to catch the monkeypox virus, hitting the hammer in the diagnosis. In this case, the famous swab, that kind of cotton swab, will be passed on the secretion that flows from the bubbles or, even better, on the cones. “They have a lot of viruses,” says Levi.

Blood? It’s not worth it. The monkeypox virus only remains in the circulation in sufficient quantity to be caught while it is incubating, for a period of five to fourteen days. At this stage, the person doesn’t even have symptoms, so it doesn’t make sense. The idea is not to go out tracking everyone who thought they were in danger.

More efficient than that is always washing your hands and, above all, trying to keep quiet at home — for good or for not — when you experience symptoms such as fatigue, fever, brokenness, which always appear before monkeypox hits your face. or in other corners, you know which ones.