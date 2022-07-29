‘More humiliated now than on the day of the event’, says victim of racial slur after acquittal of Atlético-MG fans | Minas Gerais

While the security guard was working on the derby between Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro, on November 10, 2019, there was a riot in the stands. The brothers Adrierre Siqueira da Silva and Natan Siqueira Silva argued with him and the situation was recorded on video. The Civil Police’s expertise concluded that Nathan called the victim a “monkey”.

“I feel more humiliated now than the day it happened. The prosecutor in the case stopped responding to me. In a way, I created a block on it. There was a hearing and I wasn’t even informed. I got information from the press. Pure impunity”, said Coutinho.

According to the decision, Adrierre Siqueira da Silva and Natan Siqueira Silva acted “taken by the feeling of despair, which led them to try, at all costs, to overcome the isolation maintained”. The text, signed by judges Valéria Queiroz and Guilherme Passos, also states that the brothers were “revolted, in a growing and justifiable rage“.

Fábio Coutinho still works as a security guard. He points out that, in the lawsuit filed by Atlético-MG for material damage, the brothers were sentenced in the first instance.

The club wants the two to pay BRL 15,000 in compensation for a fine stipulated by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to the club. Atlético-MG was fined after the episode that occurred during the classic against Cruzeiro.

The case became final, that is, there is no further appeal. You g1 tried to contact the brothers’ defense, but had not received a response until the last update of this report.

Last year, the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) ended the case and the Minas Gerais Public Ministry (MPMG) appealed.

Regarding Fábio Coutinho’s complaint, that he was not informed about the progress of the process, the MPMG said that “communications regarding such procedures are not the responsibility of the Public Ministry, but of the Court of Justice”.

The note also says that “the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Human Rights can be called by any citizen, and appointments are made by the agency’s secretariat.”

The TJMG responded that all parties were communicated about the progress of the process by writs or letters rogatory.

