MPF recommends that WhatsApp postpone implementation of the ‘Communities’ tool in Brazil to January 2023 | Sao Paulo

The Regional Attorney for Citizens’ Rights of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in São Paulo issued this Friday (29) a recommendation to the WhatsApp messaging application to implement the ‘Communities’ functionality in Brazil. only from January 2023.

The measure aims, according to the prosecutors, to prevent the company’s current policy of combating disinformation from being changed this election year, “at a time when fake news about the functioning of institutions and the integrity of the Brazilian voting system can jeopardize the democratic stability of the country”.

The company Meta has a period of 20 working days to inform whether or not it accepts the recommendation. If not, the MPF says it can go to court to enforce the recommended measures.

O g1 contacted the company Meta – owner of the application – which said, in a note, that it “values ​​the continuous dialogue and cooperation with the Brazilian authorities” and “will continue to carefully and carefully evaluate the best time to launch this functionality”.

"We received the recommendation from the Federal Public Ministry on the launch date of Communities in Brazil and we value the continuous dialogue and cooperation with the Brazilian authorities. WhatsApp will continue to carefully and carefully evaluate the best time to launch this functionality and will present its response within the period established by the authority", said the North American company.

Last May, WhatsApp had already replied to the MPF that the implementation of its new tool had not yet been set in Brazil.

In a letter sent by a group of lawyers from the Mattos Filho office to the MPF-SP, the company had informed that it “decided to implement this functionality only after an eventual second round of the 2022 elections, on a date to be defined”.

What is ‘WhatsApp Communities’

The ‘Communities’ functionality was released by Whatsapp as part of a package of new features of the application, allowing groups on the platform to be integrated into spaces of common interest, called “WhatsApp Communities”.

The function of this tool is to aggregate several groups in a shared space, allowing you to send notices to thousands of people at the same time.

The feature, depending on how it is used once it is implemented, could increase people’s ability to viralize content through the app, federal prosecutors say.

The MPF understands that the new feature may go against the efficient measures that the platform itself has adopted, in recent years, to contain the spread of fake news.

“When Communities are implemented, their admins will be able to message up to 2,560 people at once, which will represent a tenfold increase in the initial message sending limit currently in place on the platform. And if the maximum size of each group does double, those initial submissions will grow even more, reaching up to 5,120 people at once. With this, there would be an increase in the capacity for content to go viral, which could negatively affect its current policy of fighting disinformation”, says the document sent to the company Meta.

The MPF recalls that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, which is important to ensure the privacy of users in their conversations. As encryption prevents those responsible for the platform from monitoring and moderating the content of the messages that are exchanged on it, WhatsApp’s policy to contain disinformation had to resort to different strategies, such as reducing the flow of content circulating in the application.

“These strategies to slow the spread of rumors and fake news, employed in recent years, was to limit the number of forwards that each user can make at once. This was done progressively from 2018, with important results, until reaching the current model, in which common messages can only be forwarded to up to five recipients simultaneously, and messages that have already gained some virality, marked as ‘forwarded frequently’, can forwarded to a maximum of one recipient at a time. Thus, disinformation is contained, decreasing the intensity of the flow of messages within the platform”, declared the MPF.

“The resources announced with WhatsApp Comunidades, however, depending on how they are used by users, can relativize these containment strategies, especially since the company itself has admitted that, in this package, the maximum number of users that each group currently holds can increase from 256 to 512”, added the organ.

The MPF-SP launched an inquiry in 2021 to investigate how platforms, such as WhatsApp, combat disinformation spread on social media. The agency’s concern was to prevent the heated moods of political polarization in Brazil from generating a situation similar to what happened in the United States elections, when five people died after the invasion of the American Congress, in January 2021.

The investigation resulted precisely in this recommendation that was sent to the company Meta.

In addition to postponing the implementation of the Communities functionality, the MPF also recommended that WhatsApp not adopt this year, in Brazil, any other measure that could weaken its current strategies to combat disinformation, avoiding increasing the current size of groups in the coming months. of the platform.

The federal agency claims that the proposed postponement for just over two months will not cause significant harm to the company or its consumers, since, currently, there is no one who makes use of Comunidades in the country and depends on it for their daily activities. .

