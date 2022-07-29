Mysterious death of Saudi sisters found a month later puzzles Australian authorities

Abhishek Pratap

Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23

Credit, New South Wales Police

photo caption,

Asra Abdullah Alsehli (left) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli

Australian police are stunned after the bodies of two Saudi women, who had been missing for a month, were found in an apartment in the city of Sydney.

Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on June 7 in separate beds at a house in a suburb of Canterbury.

Police, who were called to the property for a routine check, believe the women died in early May.

However, despite “extensive investigations”, authorities still do not know how or why this happened.

