NASA probe makes unexpected discovery on lunar surface that left ‘scientists with their mouths open’ – Metro World News Brasil

In an unexpected discovery, NASA-funded scientists discovered lunar wells “that always hover around a comfortable 17 degrees Celsius,” fit for humans.

As detailed by NASA, data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft and computer modeling were used.

The pits were discovered on the Moon in 2009, and since then, scientists have wondered if they led to caves that could be explored or used as shelter. The pits or caves would also offer some protection from cosmic rays, solar radiation, and micrometeorites.

Two of the most prominent pits have visible ledges that clearly lead to caves or voids, and there is strong evidence that the ledge of another can also lead to a large cavern.

As detailed by NASA, the team processed data from Diviner – a thermal camera – to find out if the temperature inside the wells differed from those on the surface.

Focusing on a 100-meter-deep hole, the team used computer modeling to analyze the thermal properties of the rock and moon dust and map the pit’s temperatures over time.

The results revealed that temperatures within the well’s permanently shadowed ranges fluctuate only slightly over the course of the lunar day.

As detailed by NASA, if a cave extends from the bottom of the pit, as images taken by LRO’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera suggest, it would also have this relatively comfortable temperature.

The team believes the shaded overhang is responsible for the constant temperature, limiting how hot things get during the day and preventing heat from radiating out at night.

Also according to the information, a day on the Moon lasts about 15 Earth days, during which the surface is constantly bombarded by sunlight and is often hot enough to boil water. Brutally cold nights also last for about 15 Earth days. Check out:

Credit (NASA reproduction)

Text with information from the American Space Agency