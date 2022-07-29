Nathalia Arcuri, Save Me!: How to Invest in the Crisis

The founder and CEO of the finance platform Me Poupe!, Nathalia Arcuri, who has more than 7 million subscribers to the YouTube channel, said in an interview with UOL that Brazilians are “abandoned” and that each one must seek a solution to improve their lives. “It’s every man for himself.”

The Spare Me! launched a pilot project of an application that uses artificial intelligence for the user to manage his finances. For now, the tool is being used by a specific group of people and they are helping to test the app’s functionality. The release to the general public is expected in October.

The app, called Me Poupe!, uses the methodology created by Arcuri, which is based on defining financial life in the present, understanding the objectives and goals for the very short, short, medium and long term, creating a strategy to live more while spending less and Finally, make more money and invest better.

Read the main excerpts from Arcuri’s interview:

UOL – A inflation soared 11.89% in one year. Does it make sense to talk about saving and investing for people who are struggling to buy the basics, like food and gasoline?

Nathalia Arcuri – I should do more than ever. Financial education is not just about investing and saving, it’s about having control over your money. Today we need to talk about financial awareness.

In fact, you can’t save. We have to start teaching Brazilians to generate more income, which is what I’ve been doing since the beginning of the year.

We are experiencing one of the worst moments of unemployment in the last 20 years and, at the same time, there is a mass of vacancies without qualified professionals. We do not have a qualified workforce, because there is a lack of training that starts there in basic education.

Brazil has one of the worst Pisa indexes [avaliação de desempenho escolar internacional]. We are bad at math, Portuguese, finance, reading comprehension, science.

How am I going to talk about financial education to a population that doesn’t even know how to do math? Unfortunately, whoever manages to access the content we make today is a middle layer of the population that has at least the basics, which are quality studies.

We have to put more and more pressure on private and public entities so that we have quality education, because otherwise everything else ceases to make sense.

Many Brazilians are exchanging lunch for a snack, changing product brands and taking cheaper proteins on the market to save money. How can a person adjust the family budget in a time of crisis?

The first point is to make daily notes on absolutely everything, because this will give you an overview of where your money is going.

Another point is to understand how much interest you are paying. People came from a virtuous cycle, with a lot of credit, and today they are paying dearly for it, because they did not have the financial education to know how far they could commit in relation to this credit.

If a person has a high interest rate, they need to work to reduce it. With less interest, the installment is cheaper and more money is left for the gift. If you can’t reduce it, you can extend the installments. Even if it ends up being more expensive, we are talking about relieving your pocket immediately.

On the other hand, make extra income. Sell ​​things not just yours, asking for commission on sales, use recommendation apps and digital affiliates, which is a way to earn money without leaving your home, just with your cell phone. They are ways of extra income that money doesn’t have to come first.

Is it possible to think about having organized and up-to-date accounts when you have millions of Brazilians living in informal employment, who don’t know how much money will come in in the month?

Yes, it is possible. We were never taught to plan. Every company reaches a point in the year when it projects the future year and makes the necessary decisions to make that future a reality.

That’s what freelancers need to start doing. The life of the self-employed person can even be much better than that of the CLT. If you have the right tools, you can make a lot more money.

I see many freelancers who don’t create business metrics to have repeat customers. The person never knows how much he will earn, because he does not have any fixed customers. If I have at least three fixed customers as a freelancer, I already have the minimum predictability for the month.

At the beginning of the year, Caixa released a loan for MEIs with a dirty name to invest in their own business. When can borrowing money for these purposes become a risk?

There are two sides of the coin: if we don’t offer credit, the person doesn’t survive and, if we offer credit, he runs the risk of getting screwed even more.

The release of a credit amount is essential in a time of crisis, but if those who are taking this credit are not careful to plan how to use the resource and only get the money to buy groceries for the family…

We know that the family is in need, but the focus needs to be on using the money to invest in the business and using it to have what we call a dairy cow.

When you have the credit money and decide to spend it on a daily basis, you use the cow for slaughter. When you take the money from credit and invest in the business, it’s like you have a cow that will always give you milk.

President Jair Bolsonaro recently met with ambassadors and attacked the electronic voting machine. It has created a climate of political instability among the Powers, and we are already going through a crisis because of the pandemic. How does this instability affect Brazilians on a daily basis, especially their pockets?

Several events happened simultaneously: the pandemic, then the war [na Ucrânia]the economic instability generated by the wake of the pandemic and the presidential elections.

We only have to look at Ibovespa indicators to realize that political instability, a misinterpreted or misplaced speech, or a speech that really meant that, directly reflects on the market’s appetite for Brazil.

It may even seem that she is very far from Joaquina, who earns a minimum wage and had to exchange red meat for eggs, because she can no longer afford that, but she is not.

If those who have money see Brazil as a threat and understand that they have to take the money elsewhere, we have a dollar shortage here. The price of the dollar against the real goes up and all those products that are linked to commodities will also go up: wheat, gasoline, iron, steel.

This directly impacts Joaquina’s pocketbook. That is, yes, a sneeze from the president can make you have to buy tissues and not have the money for it.

What would the government need to do in terms of public policies to ease people’s pockets in this moment we are living?

I would very much like to have this answer, but unfortunately for this moment I don’t think anything he [o governo] do will solve the problem we have today. We have to stop expecting short-term results. Brazil is the way it is too because we always want a result now.

Nothing that is done to generate results in the short term is sustainable in the long term. Either we, as a society, start to demand incentives and policies that will generate results in the medium and long term, based on education, or we will always be chasing our own tail.

I think at this point it’s every man for himself. Defend yourself as you can, study, train and make money, because we are abandoned. This is the reality.

What is the best path for the investor who is just starting out? How to organize to build long-term equity?

If I could give a single guideline, it would be to seek training, knowledge and not expect ready-made answers. The longer we wait for ready-made answers to a complex solution, we will continue without moving.

My role is to tell this truth that is sometimes hard. There’s no savior of the homeland, it’s you with your knowledge. We also need to start being more active in politics. Since I was born, I’m not happy with what I get as a citizen.

Brazil is the worst in terms of the tax collected versus the benefit generated. This is what we need to start provoking more and more. And talking about politician A or B doesn’t solve the problem either. We have to start talking more about the problems and not the agents.