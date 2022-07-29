“Necrobotics”: Dead spiders become mechanical claws in the laboratory.

Daniel Preston’s laboratory, at Rice University (United States), is full of small corpses of spiders-Wolf. He and engineering student Faye Yap turned the arachnids into mechanical claws, starting what is called “necrorobics” – a combination of “necro”, corpse or death, and “robotics”.

“The concept of necrobotics takes advantage of unique designs created by nature that can be complicated or even impossible to artificially replicate,” they explain in the study. published last Monday (25) in the magazine Advanced Science.

The researchers inserted a syringe into the corpse to inject or withdraw air from a chamber near the spiders’ heads, which controls the movement of their legs. Thus, they showed that a dead spider could handle small objects and delicate electronics – and support the weight of another spider of the same size. Check out the video:

Spiders would function as mechanical claws and could be used to manipulate electronic microdevices. As they are biodegradable, they would reduce the amount of waste in robotics.

A disadvantage of the mechanism is that the spider begins to wear out after a thousand cycles of opening and closing the legs. “We think this is related to joint dehydration issues,” explains Preston in communiqué. “We think we can overcome this by applying polymeric coatings [ao cadáver].”

Spiders and hydraulic pressure

The project began in 2019. At the time, Faye noticed a dead spider on the university floor, which had bent legs, and wondered why the animal was in that position. The answer lies in her anatomy.

Spiders don’t have opposing pairs of muscles like we do. In humans, the biceps and triceps, for example, work together to bend and extend the arm. Spiders only have flexor muscles (which allow their legs to bend), and the rest of the work is done by hydraulic pressure.

A chamber near the head contracts to send blood to the limbs, and thus forces them to extend. When the pressure is relieved, the legs contract. After death, the animal loses the ability to actively pressurize its body, so it curls up.

Faye and Preston found this mechanism interesting and began the newly published work – inserting a syringe into this secret arachnid movement chamber to activate the body’s pressurization.

