New Kia Sportage suffers increase and starts from R$ 224,990

The New Kia Sportage had its official presentation now, with several units sold in its first batch and, on account of the dollar, its price was increased to R$ 224,990 in the EX version. The EX Prestige version went from R$254,990 to R$259,990.

The midsize SUV of the South Korean brand arrives from Europe, where it is produced in Slovakia and in the standard of the previous generation of the Sportage, which has been sold in Brazil since the 90s, and is now in its fifth generation.

With more expressive style, the New Kia Sportage features light hybrid mechanics (MHEV) with a 180 horsepower and 27 kgfm Smartstream G 1.6 T-GDi engine, working with a propeller instead of the alternator, the device powers a lithium battery with a 48 volt electrical.

Having functions similar to those of a pure hybrid, the MHEV of the New Kia Sportage even allows the “navigate” function, where the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission goes into neutral and even the engine can be turned off during deceleration and braking.

According to Kia, the New Sportage consumes 11.5 km/l in the city and 12.1 km/l on the highway, always with gasoline. With three driving modes, Eco, Normal and Sport, the SUV is 4,515 m long, 1,865 m wide and 1,650 m high, with a wheelbase of 2,680 m.

The New Sportage has a fuel tank of 54 liters and a trunk with 562 liters or, with the row of rear seats folded down, 1,751 liters.

According to José Luiz Gandini, president of Kia do Brasil, the initial forecast is to sell 250 units per month of the Sportage, however, it is expected that the lot will increase to 400 per month, but everything will depend on European production.

Gandini also revealed that the industrial cost of an MHEV version of the model is 700 euros, with a consumption reduction of 15%, while the HEV version demands 3,000 euros and efficiency of 30%.

The 2023 Kia Sportage is offered in the colors Adventure Green (metallic), Infra Red (metallic), Casa White (solid), Luxury White (pearlized), Pearl Black (pearlized), Lunar Silver (metallic) and Penta Gray (metallic), all for R$ 2,800, except solid.

Kia Sportage 2023 – Content of the versions

Sportage EX – Full LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 18-inch wheels with repair kit, electric folding mirrors, in-person entry with start button, dual zone air conditioning, simple digital and multimedia cluster with 8-inch screen .

Leather steering wheel and gearshift, seats in two types of fabric with heating on the front, rain and twilight sensor, electric steering, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, full belts and rear USB (2).

Isofix, electrochromic mirror, six airbags, heated steering wheel, electric driver’s seat, Auto Hold, electric parking brake, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and forward collision alert.

Blind spot alert, cruise control, lane and lane departure alert, front and rear parking sensors, among others.

Sportage EX Prestige – Items above, plus 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, 12.3-inch configurable digital cluster, 12.3-inch multimedia, inductive smartphone charging, rear hangers and leather and fabric seats.

Electric front seats with ventilation, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree monitoring, cluster blind spot monitoring, electric luggage compartment cover, circular gear selector and steering wheel with paddle shifts.

Kia Sportage 2023 – First impressions

The Kia Sportage 2023 presents itself with a very interesting look, not so much from the front, which has strange diamond full LED headlights that, however, have LED daytime running lights in a boomerang shape, which pleases.

the grid tiger nose it is well disguised, but the set itself is not bad, conveying the language that Kia wants at the moment, quite distinct from the Germanic influence of the previous generation, clearly inspired by Porsche…

The sculpted bodywork attracts more, especially the C-pillars with ribs that disagree with the beltline, as well as the marked wheel skirts, which harmonize well with the beautiful 19-inch wheels with a black finish.

The LED taillights have sharp cuts, also reflected in the interior of the car, as well as an interesting electric opening cover with a porthole cleaner hidden under the upper air deflector.

Inside, at least in the EX Prestige version, the first impression is very good, with a very flashy panel, but without exaggeration.

The infotainment cluster on two 12.3-inch screens pleases a lot, the first being configurable. On the left side of it, for example, is the electronic parking brake.

The dual zone air conditioning has controls with media function, while the center console exchanges the EX lever for a gear knob, in addition to driving modes, steering wheel heating and seats, as well as cooling of these, among others.

There’s a nice cover for the smartphone charging compartment and Kia has remembered the regular USB, after all, not everyone has adhered to USB-C as a charging connection.

On the doors, emphasis is given to the appendix on the armrests, which refers to the lanterns and metallic “key”-shaped handles, which draw attention. The seats have a good finish in two materials and the headrests have cabins.

At the back, more USB-C on the sides of the front seatbacks, but we didn’t find a smartphone holder like in the New Honda HR-V, for example.

With a panoramic electric sunroof, the New Sportage also has air outlets in the rear seat, while its luggage compartment has a good 562 liters, much more than the previous one.

In this first contact, the 2023 Kia Sportage pleased the set, which still has a well-equipped steering wheel with rare heating. This Friday (29), we will return from Araxá-MG to São Paulo driving and so we will bring our impressions of direction.

Kia Sportage 2023 – Photo gallery