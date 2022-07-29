No bra and showing everything? Photo of Bianca Andrade on Instagram shocks followers: “My God”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/Yq_-CkNF8-c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

What a fright! Bianca Andrade, influencer, businesswoman and former participant of Big Brother Brasil, better known as Boca Rosa, left fans shocked this Thursday afternoon (28). The muse wore a blouse that simulates bare breasts and, of course, gave a lot to talk about.

+ Bianca Andrade and Gkay star in beijão at MTV Miaw 2022

“I love to innovate, and fashion would be no different. A controversial and frilly look by @jeanpaulgautier to present a special category on @mtvmiawbrasil”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photos, Bianca Andrade bets on a blouse in which there is a print of breasts on display. Yes, that’s exactly what you read.

“My God, Bianca! That way you kill people from the heart”, joked a fan in the comments field. “I will admit that you made me zoom in a thousand times to understand this photo”, pointed out another, complementing the comment with a fire emoji.

Bianca Andrade talks about how her routine has changed after separation: “I take care of myself much more”

During an interview with Quem magazine, Bianca Andrade commented more about the changes in her routine due to the separation with content creator Fred, from Desimpedidos.

“I say it’s a manual for the newly single! (laughs) We start getting ready more, we start to love each other more… It’s because we have more time for ourselves too, right? I think so today I have more time, a little more time, for me”, said Bianca Andrade.

“I don’t have that much time, I have my son, company and everything, but today I dedicate this moment to myself, this moment that I shared with someone is now mine alone”, he concluded.

