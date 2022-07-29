No pain no gain? 5 bodybuilding myths

The phrase “no pain no gain“, that means “no pain no gain”, is world famous in bodybuilding. And many people interpret it to mean that if you don’t feel pain after training, it’s a sign that the activity has had no positive effect on your body. But, this is not an absolute truth.

And besides the famous “no pain, no gain”, there are also some other myths about the practice of bodybuilding, which can confuse people. Mostly beginners. Therefore, with the help of physical educator and personal trainer, Leonardo Lima, we clarify some untruths about the activity. Check out:

bodybuilding myths

1. No pain, no gain

The famous pain after training is a response of the body generated by the inflammation of the muscles that can simply stop happening when the body gets used to it. So by no means is pain a reliable marker of progress.

two. It’s better to do cardio before weight training

False, because the first energy substrate used during physical activity is glycogen. As strength training depletes muscle glycogen stores, when doing aerobic exercises right after strength training, the body will be forced to use body fat reserves as an energy substrate.

3. Bodybuilding is good, but it will make me very big

Weight training will cause muscle tissue to increase in volume, however, fat tissue is bulkier than muscle. For example, a bodybuilder with 90 kilos may have a smaller body volume than a sedentary person of the same height and weight. “This means that a bodybuilder can see his measurements decrease as his training progresses”, explains Leonardo.

4. Seniors should avoid training

According to the coach, studies prove the benefits of weight training for seniors, as, naturally, the elderly have a loss of muscle mass. In addition, weight training brings numerous benefits, such as decreased joint pain and increased disposition.

5. Bodybuilding doesn’t lose weight

When weight training increases muscle volume, it provides an increase in metabolism, especially at rest. And this factor causes a potentiation of caloric expenditure and, consequently, a weight reduction.