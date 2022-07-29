‘North Korea is ready to deploy its nuclear weapon’, says Kim Jong Un

Korean leader said his country is ‘fully prepared to face any military confrontation with the United States’

STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17 from North Korea’s Strategic Forces before its test launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea



THE North Korea is ready to deploy its nuclear weapons in the face of any possible future military confrontation with the United States and the South Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Thursday, 28, when addressing veterans of the 1950-1953 Korean War on the occasion of Victory Day. “Our country’s nuclear deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power reliably, accurately and quickly, in line with its mission,” he said. “The country’s armed forces are fully prepared to face any military confrontation with the United States,” Kim Jong Un added.

The United States and South Korea have widened their differences in recent months due to the resumption of North Korean nuclear operations. In June, the Americans and South Koreans threatened a “fast track” response with more sanctions and even a review of the US “military stance” in the event of a new nuclear test by North Korea. This week, Joe Biden’s military conducted live fire exercises with Apache attack helicopters in South Korea for the first time since 2019. Kim Jong Un reported that such a “dangerous attempt would be immediately punished by our mighty force, and the government of Yoon Suk Yeol and his army would be annihilated,” threatened the North Korean leader who criticized South Korea’s new conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

For Professor Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim’s rhetoric exaggerates external threats to justify his regime focused on military spending in a struggling economy,” and “North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs violate international law, but Kim Jong Un is trying to present his weaponry.” destabilizing as a fair self-defense effort,” said the expert.

*With information from AFP