Nubank does R$ 10,000 raffles for its customers?

O Nubank is one of the most innovative digital banks in the current financial market. A few months ago, the fintech has held prize draws worth R$ 10,000 through the promotion “Everything in Roxinho“. The good news is that those interested in participating will be able to apply until the month of August.

Read more: THESE are the steps for you to release cashback of up to BRL 1,500 from Shopee at Nubank

Another interesting point is that, at the end of the promotion, the fintech will draw a unique prize worth R$ 300 thousand. To participate, the customer must access the credit card area of ​​the Nubank app and register in the “Tudo no Roxinho” tab. The step asks for acceptance of the terms and conditions, in addition to the 4-digit password.

lucky tickets

After signing up for the promotion, the customer is given three objectives that must be met. In exchange, the digital bank releases lucky tickets, which give access to the prize draws.

Fulfilling the first objective entitles you to 1 lucky number, while fulfilling the second objective entitles you to 5 lucky numbers. Whoever reaches the goal of the third objective receives 10 lucky numbers. In all, customers will be able to win 16 lucky numbers.

To be fair to each customer, Nubank sets personalized goals, based on the customer’s pre-approved threshold, as well as their spending profile. The promotion started on the 16th of May and runs until the 31st of August.

Draw dates

Check out when the prize draws with values ​​of BRL 10,000 will be held, in addition to the final amount of BRL 300,000: