Nubank does R$ 10,000 raffles for its customers?

Yadunandan Singh 5 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Nubank does R$ 10,000 raffles for its customers? 0 Views

O Nubank is one of the most innovative digital banks in the current financial market. A few months ago, the fintech has held prize draws worth R$ 10,000 through the promotion “Everything in Roxinho“. The good news is that those interested in participating will be able to apply until the month of August.

Read more: THESE are the steps for you to release cashback of up to BRL 1,500 from Shopee at Nubank

Another interesting point is that, at the end of the promotion, the fintech will draw a unique prize worth R$ 300 thousand. To participate, the customer must access the credit card area of ​​the Nubank app and register in the “Tudo no Roxinho” tab. The step asks for acceptance of the terms and conditions, in addition to the 4-digit password.

lucky tickets

After signing up for the promotion, the customer is given three objectives that must be met. In exchange, the digital bank releases lucky tickets, which give access to the prize draws.

Fulfilling the first objective entitles you to 1 lucky number, while fulfilling the second objective entitles you to 5 lucky numbers. Whoever reaches the goal of the third objective receives 10 lucky numbers. In all, customers will be able to win 16 lucky numbers.

To be fair to each customer, Nubank sets personalized goals, based on the customer’s pre-approved threshold, as well as their spending profile. The promotion started on the 16th of May and runs until the 31st of August.

Draw dates

Check out when the prize draws with values ​​of BRL 10,000 will be held, in addition to the final amount of BRL 300,000:

  • June 18, 2022: 1st draw, with calculation on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm;
  • July 20, 2022: 2nd draw, with calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm;
  • August 17, 2022: 3rd draw, with calculation carried out on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm;
  • August 20, 2022: 4th draw, with calculation on August 23, 2022 at 15:00.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Petrobras (PETR4) can still pay US$ 16 billion in dividends, says Bradesco BBI

Bradesco BBI set a target price of R$53 for Petrobras shares. (Image: Bloomberg) THE Petrobras …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved