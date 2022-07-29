‘One less in the second half; it looked like a festive game’

Daniel Alves made his debut for Pumas in a 1-1 draw with Mazatlán, for the LigaMX

The debut of the Brazilian Daniel Alves fur Cougarslast Wednesday (27), in the 1-1 draw with Mazatlán, for the LigaMXdid not impress the former defender of the Mexican national team Paco Gabriel de Anda.

Today commentator of ESPN MexicoPaco was harsh in his assessment of the veteran’s performance, whom he saw very out of rhythm, despite the fact that the athlete had assisted Pumas’ goal.

During the program “Spicy Football“, the former player compared Alves’ debut to a “festive game”, in which all the athletes played the ball to him as a form of tribute.

“It gave me the impression that it was a match… Like when they play a festive farewell match for the player. And it was all around him. It was like that with Dani Alves”, fired Paco, who called the fans “naive” and analysts who thought Daniel would play as a right-back in Mexican football.

“First, whoever thought he would play as a right-back is naive. He will never play as a full-back. Not even if they say he has to play as a full-back… He cannot play as a right-back”, he decreed.

“He played from all sides, he appeared as a second striker, sometimes almost as a winger. As a scorer, on the side… So he can’t play. So you can’t play. Against a team like Mazatlán, who is well prepared and organized, it will end up taking advantage of something… It will end up winning the match”, he stressed.

“In the first half, yes (he did well), he contributed the 45 minutes. But, in the second half, Pumas played with one less. Pumas played with one less, that’s the truth”, he shot.

Another commentator on the show, David Faitelson, saw “exaggeration” in Paco’s opinion, but agreed that the Brazilian should have been replaced.

“In the second half, what did Alves do? Nothing! (Coach Andrés) Lillini should have taken it off. After 45 minutes, he was like: ‘Come on, it’s over!’

In the match, Daniel Alves acted as a midfielder and stood out in the initial stage by scoring a great goal.

In the second half, despite his visible drop in pace (after all, he hadn’t played since the end of his contract with barcelona), managed to provide a corner assist for Nico Freire to score for Pumas.

Now, the Mexican team returns to the field on Sunday (31), from 14:00 (Brasília time), for a new confrontation at home, this time against Monterrey.