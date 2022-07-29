Oscar staff tries final “card” for release until May; Shanghai already in talks with a replacement “star”

Midfielder’s businessmen have a meeting with the Chinese in the next day and Flamengo remains optimistic

China’s Shanghai Port is very close to signing the 30-year-old Chinese star Wu Lei. The arrival of the player, who belongs to Espanyol, is seen as fundamental at a time when Oscar is not expected to return to the country in the coming months. Keeping an eye on the situation, Flamengo is on hold and remains optimistic for the Brazilian.

As brought the GOAL, the Brazilian negotiates directly with Flamengo and can reinforce the red-black team until December this year. The Oscar staff is still trying to release the Chinese club at least until May 2023, which is difficult. Shanghai wants to count on the Brazilian at the beginning of the next season and has made that clear to their managers.

Oscar initially has a release until December and welcomes defending Flamengo during this period. The player has even been contacted by other clubs in Brazil, but he made it clear that in the country the preference is for the carioca club. The midfielder’s staff has a meeting scheduled with the Chinese in the coming days to try for the last time to release until May.

A part of Oscar’s staff still harbors the dream of trying to get him back into European football, as long as he gets his release by May. The situation, however, is seen as unlikely. The 30-year-old midfielder still has a contract with the Chinese until December 2024, but he wants to at least stay out of the country for a while.

Behind the scenes, Flamengo remains optimistic about the arrival of Oscar, but preaches caution. The red-black understands that the attempt of a release until May, at this moment, is protocol, but it is a valid card of the athlete’s agents.

It is worth mentioning, as already brought by GOAL, Shanghai Port made it clear that they will not pay a penny of Oscar’s salary while he defends another team on loan. Flamengo, in turn, has already put on the table what the midfielder can pay.