PA shows evidence that it sent an invitation to Arthur Aguiar

After Maíra Cardi’s comment about Paulo André’s lack of invitation to his party, the athlete spoke about the matter on his social networks.

PA made a series of stories on his Instagram where he talked about it. “I think the crowd has already connected that I don’t like to come here to talk about controversy, to talk about unnecessary things, but I think this one is worth talking about”, began the former BBB. He explained the context of the beef and showed evidence of what he said. “A few days ago I participated in a podcast where I said that I no longer had contact with Arthur, but that I had sent him my birthday invitation. Everything could be resolved much better with a message than with internet mockery”, said PA, referring to Arthur’s wife’s comment.

I sent the invite, yes. It would be very brave of me to go on a live podcast and say something that is not true, a lie, make up a story. I sent the invite, but I don’t know what happened. I didn’t pay attention. I have sent the invitation to many people, and I didn’t realize that the message had not reached him, to resend the invitation.

Paulo Andre

Paulo André proves that he sent a birthday invitation to Arthur Aguiar Image: Playback/Instagram

“I will leave the proof here for the people who are attacking me, for the people who are offending me. Today I had a wonderful day with my son, there are people even saying that I am using my son to try to clean the image, to try divert the subject. I don’t need it, and I will never in my life use my son’s image to try to do something like people are assuming”, said the former BBB.

After that speech, PA showed a print of the conversation with Arthur, where he shows the invitation that was sent last Saturday around 4:50 pm. The BBB 22 champion also said in the messages: “How crazy… because it’s the same number that is there. But anyway… thanks for the invitation, bro”. Arthur has not yet commented on the matter.

understand the controversy

Last Monday (25), Olympic athlete Paulo André participated in the podcast “PodDelas”, on Youtube, and said that he got it right with Arthur Aguiar and even invited him to his birthday.

Asked which ex-brother of the 22nd edition had the most contact, the runner-up on the reality show cited digital influencer Jade Picon, actor Douglas Silva and surfer Pedro Scooby and commented on having tried to get closer to Arthur Aguiar.

“I have more contact with the Disney guys, who are Jade [Picon]the DG [Douglas Silva] it’s the [Pedro] Scooby. With Arthur, we exchanged an idea, I sent the invitation for my birthday, but…”, she added, reticent.

“We had a nice friendship there. It’s just that he has a different lifestyle. He’s a more reserved guy, more in his own, more family… The cycles didn’t hit out here and everything is fine. I have nothing against him “, clarified PA

Paulo André says he invited Arthur Aguiar for his birthday Image: Playback/Youtube

Maíra Cardi, then, expressed herself on her Instagram saying that Paulo André did not talk to Arthur Aguiar. She even denied that her husband was invited by the runner-up of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) to go to her birthday.

“I saw a podcast yesterday that was running around in PA [Paulo André] talking about Arthur, their friendship, that he looked for Arthur for them to talk? [Que] they talked, but that they are very different, that Arthur lives a lot in his own, and that he invited Arthur to his birthday, but that Arthur lives another life. I don’t know where you invited it, if it’s in your mind,” she began.

You didn’t invite Arthur to your birthday. You and Arthur didn’t talk because Arthur didn’t want to. Arthur sent you a message, with his phone number, you said you were going to call and you never called… It’s okay if you don’t like Arthur, don’t want to talk to him, it’s all right, everyone has their right , you don’t even have to talk to someone you don’t like, but you have to take care of your choices, it’s not worth playing on someone else’s c *, that’s Disneyland. Not here!

Maira Cardi

Maíra Cardi says that PA did not look for Arthur and did not invite him to his birthday Image: Playback/Instagram

Rumors that the atmosphere between Arthur and PA had turned sour after the “BBB” gained strength after a statement by the actor on the program “Altas Horas” in late May.

“I sent my new phone number so we could talk on WhatsApp. He hasn’t called yet. I respect his time, but I think it’s a shame because everything I gave him was real”, said Maira Cardi’s husband at the time.