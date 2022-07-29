Pantanal: Ângelo Antônio, the first Alcides, vents about the castration scene: ‘I suffered with that’; watch

Since 1990, “Pantanal” has been an undeniable public success. The remake captured all this admiration, and also added an anxiety of the fans to watch the most remarkable scenes of the soap opera in the new version. This is the case of the castration of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), an emblematic moment, which stopped the country at the time of Manchete. In a conversation with Metrópoles, published this Wednesday (27), actor Ângelo Antônio, who played the pawn in the original production, said that “suffered along with Brazil” with the brutal mutilation scene.

“At the time, I remember it was a shock when I saw that scene. We were in the studio to shoot another scene, and nobody believed it. I wish there hadn’t been that, I didn’t want that to have happened at all. I suffered from that, I think the whole of Brazil suffered”, said the actor. Asked if he thinks the scene would fit in the “Pantanal” of 2022, Antônio was certain: “Yea. It only strengthens Tenório’s character. The villainy of that character. It’s important to show the quality of the villain.”.

“For the character, for the story, it is remarkable (the castration scene). It would be nice if it had, I think it would be nice to take that risk again, throw the character into that sadness again.”said Angelo. “We are here talking about it 30 years later. Brazil kind of stopped with that, it seems that people were all at home watching that scene. It’s nice that you have. If I were to go back to that time I would rather not have it, but for all that happened, today looking back it was worth it”added the actor.

The artist also commented on the milder tonic prepared for the scene in the remake, as was recently announced. “I have no idea what it’s going to be like. There were three moves the camera had, he (Alcides) tied in the hammock, to Maria (Angela Leal) suffering and Antonio (Petrin, Tenorio actor) with the knife in that fire. I don’t know how the director is going to solve this.”remembered. “Because there were more these movements, the rest was the public that also created, through imagination. It was all done with great art and care, nothing too explicit. I don’t know, but I’m curious and crazy to know how they’re going to do it”he confessed, laughing. Watch:

In the original version of Pantanal, Tenório (Antonio Petrin) decides to “capar” Alcides after discovering that his wife, Maria Bruaca, betrayed him with her henchman. The scene written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa shocked the viewers of the extinct TV Manchete and became news in all the newspapers of the time. In June, even in an interview with Gshow, the first interpreter of Bruaca recalled the repercussion: “The phone on TV Manchete wouldn’t stop, letters and more letters, people at the door screaming. It was the biggest rating of the entire soap opera”.

Juliano Cazarré already said, during participation in Mais Você this Monday (25), that the scene was “a little physically demanding”but evaluated the moment as “nice to record”. “It will be different from the original”, he said. According to Carla Bittencourt, from Notícias da TV, the production will lead the sad scene through the eyes and thoughts of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).