Pantanal: Irma catches Velho do Rio in a photo of Jove and makes a surprising revelation: “He is here!”

audience success, ‘Pantanal’ is in its final stretch and promises strong emotions in the next chapters. As you all know, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will show a photo of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) for José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). He wants to prove once and for all that the man who turns into an anaconda is really his grandfather. However, things will not go as planned.

The city boy, before showing the record, will be sorry for having betrayed the trust of Juma (Alanis Guillen) by capturing a photograph of the entity without permission. “I don’t know, father… The Old Man insisted so much…”will speak Jove. “If you took such a risk to bring me this portrait, I have the right to see it!”will answer the companion of Phylum (Dira Paes), insisting.

According to André Romano, Sister (Camila Morgado) will also see the image of the protector of nature: “I’m seeing the Old Man from Rio… He’s here. He’s José Leôncio’s father… It’s him! It was just a stain… And now…”says the redhead, who is pregnant with the cramulão baby. Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will then interrupt: “Are you talking alone?”will question.

“No… I just… I was thinking out loud… Do you… Do you see anything there?”will ask Sisterstill unresponsive to seeing the mystical being. “I don’t see anything… I never saw it”will terminate the pawn, leaving the girlfriend of Trinity (Gabriel Sater) shocked. “So I must be going crazy…”will terminate the sister of Madeleine (Karine Teles), changing the subject quickly.