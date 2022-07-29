Pantanal: Maria Bruaca and Zefa argue badly, ‘they go to the extreme’ and the maid gets angry with aggression: “Num rela in me!”

In wetlandZefa (Paula Barbosa) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will have an ugly argument. According to information from Notícias da TV, the maid will arrive late at the house of tenorio (Murilo Benício), after enjoying the viola roda at the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and even bathing in the river with Tadeu (José Loreto).

Furious at the delay, Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) will call the employee “patroninha”. The girl will then try to defend herself and say that she warned her about leaving. However, it will not be enough: the housewife will say that she woke up early to get everything ready for her husband, daughter and Marcelo (Lucas Leto).

O squabble will get worse and worse and then the mistress of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will almost pull Tadeu’s girlfriend’s hair. Without mincing words, Zefa will react to the aggression: “The lady does not relate to me! Even my father won’t let me have his hand… You won’t be the lady who’ll let me go“.

Outraged by the boldness, “Mary Bru” will curse the maid of “larger brand created snake” and will expel her from the farm. The young woman will agree and, finally, will threaten to expose the betrayal of the pantaneira to Tenório – not knowing that the grileiro already knows the whole truth.

Paula Barbosa comments on the scene

This month, Paula Barbosa gave an interview to the website NaTelinha and stated that the most intense scene she recorded was a discussion between Zefa and Maria Bruaca (it seems to be the scene that should air in the next chapters of the novel). “It’s a discussion between Zefa and Maria Bruaca. Of all the discussions between them, it was the most punctual, the most serious. They go to the extreme. That’s when Zefa stops working at Bruaca’s house“, he revealed at the time.