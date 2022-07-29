‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio will make scary prediction for Juma | come around

▶ New episode of ‘Gshow in Pantanal’: Tati Machado talks to Marcela Fetter
Taking advantage of the fact that Zé Lucas went for a walk, he will pay a visit to the jaguar girl, who is worried about her “friend” taking a long time to return.
“And wouldn’t it be good if he’s never coming back?!”, the Old Man will throw in the can.
“It’s just that it’s getting late… If the light goes out… He might not get home today”, says Juma, afflicted.
The Old Man assures him that nothing bad has happened to him…
“I’m here to prevent the worst from happening… Or at least try to.”
Juma (Alanis Guillen) listens to the advice of the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo
With all his wisdom, the Old Man will make Juma understand that he still loves Jove and that she didn’t need to have become a jaguar because of the portrait that the boy tried to make of him.
“So listen to what I’m telling you, Juma… Or you’ll still cause a war between brothers!”, he will say.
“None is that what I want.”
“Then send José Lucas away from here… Otherwise, that’s what will happen.”
“To be close to you is too much temptation for him!”
