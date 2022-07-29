Pantanal: Tenório is in shock and is amazed at the sex between Guta and Marcelo: “Those two bums”

The villain, by surprise, will catch Guta (Julia Dalavia) in bed with Marcelo (Lucas Leto), getting angry and raging around the house.

the future of tenorio (Murilo Benício) reserves strong emotions in ‘Pantanal’. In the next chapters, grileiro will see the death of his son Roberto (Cauê Campos), of his relationship with zuleica (Aline Borges). The young man, after a frame of Solano (Rafa Sieg), will drown during a boat trip. The murderer himself will give the news to the boss, who will be devastated.

“She (the anaconda) couldn’t have taken my son away from me… she can’t!”will say tenorioin tears. Marcelo (Lucas Leto), trying to calm his father, will reply: “Even if he managed to break free, Dad, we’re not going to find him. For his body will be submerged”. “Why did such a thing have to happen? Why my God? Because? Come home, Roberto…”will terminate the villain.

As if that weren’t enough, the husband of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will also witness another important event. According to André Romano, tenorio will be shocked to catch gutta (Julia Dalavia) in bed with Marcelo: “You brat! It’s no nonsense… I saw it! I don’t know where my head is, I don’t put my hand in your face!”.

“You scum… False moralist! Damn the time you guys met, because she’s a whore too!”will scream. zuleicascared, will ask: “Can someone explain to me what’s going on here?”. “These two bums are sleeping together… That’s what’s happening right here… Under everyone’s eyes”will speak the rival of Alcides (Juliano Cazarre).