Paparazzo manifests and reveals previous offense by Emanuelle Araújo

Emanuelle Araújo took to social media after being photographed by a paparazzo in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday night (28/7). She criticized the professional responsible for the act and detonated the category. The photographer in question is Rodrigo Adão, who spoke exclusively with the LeoDias column, gave more details of what happened and reported that this was not the first time he had a problem with the former singer of Banda Eva.

Rodrigo classified the attitude of the actress and singer as neglect and reported that other colleagues in the profession also went through the same thing. “People have the right to think what they want. However, she didn’t have the right to expose my image and even tell me to look for another job, because my work is worthy, I don’t take anything from anyone, it’s a profession I like, I’ve been in it for a while. I thought it was completely disrespectful on her part. It’s not the first time this has happened, it’s the second time, apart from other professionals she’s already spoiled. I found it unnecessary,” she declared.

Actress and singer Emanuelle Araújo Emanuelle Araújo is photographed in RioAgNews Post by Emanuelle Araújo Emanuelle Araújo complains about paparazzoReproduction / Instagram Actress and singer Emanuelle Araújo Emanuelle Araújo is photographed in RioAgNews Actress and singer Emanuelle Araújo Emanuelle AraújoReproduction / Instagram Emanuelle-Araujo Emanuelle AraújoInstagram/Disclosure 0

The paparazzo reported that the first situation also happened in Rio de Janeiro. He saw Emanuelle Araújo in Gávea, decided to take some pictures and, when he noticed him, the singer went to get satisfaction.

“I was walking along Gávea and I saw Emanuelle. I said: ‘I’m going to take a photo of Emanuelle’. I started to click, I crossed the street, on the other side of the street the photo wasn’t getting very good. I decided to cross to catch her straight ahead, to catch the person as distracted as possible to make it look natural. When I crossed over, I got a little behind the pole and started clicking,” she reported.

“When she saw me, she scolded me, she arrived saying that it was absurd: ‘Why are you taking a picture of me? I don’t give you that right.’ She started talking a lot in my ear, saying that this was not a profession, that I had to look for something to do”, added Rodrigo.

The column sought out the team representing Emanuelle Araújo, who did not respond at the time of writing this article. The space remains open.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.