Paulo André counters Maíra and proves that he invited Arthur for his birthday | celebrities

Reproduction/Assembly 07.28.2022 Maíra Cardi countered Paulo André’s version on a podcast and the athlete was not silent

After Maíra Cardi hit Paulo André by saying that Arthur didn’t go on his birthday because he wasn’t invited, the athlete used social media to show that he had called, yes, the “BBB 22” champion for the party.

In “PodDelas”, PA had said that he had no contact with Arthur, but he had sent his birthday invitation to him, and the actor would not have gone. After the speech reverberated, Maira Cardi used social media to say that her husband had not received anything. “I don’t know where you invited him, if it was in thought, you didn’t invite him to the birthday, you and Arthur didn’t talk because you didn’t want to, he texted you his phone number, you said you would call him and you never did “, she pointed out.

After that, this Thursday (28), Paulo André also went public to explain the situation. First, he regrets the influencer’s attitude: “Everything could have been solved in a better way, by a message, than an internet mockery”.

Then he claims that he sent the invitation yes and argues: “It would be very brave of me to go on a podcast to tell a lie”.

Paulo André then claims that he did not realize that the invitation could not have reached Arthur and said that there may have been a problem with the message. Soon after, he posts prints of the conversation with the singer, proving that he invited him to the event. Look: