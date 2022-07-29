PB promotes multi-vaccination D-Day to update all SUS vaccines, this Saturday (30) | Paraíba

Paraíba promotes, this Saturday (30), the D-Day of Multivaccination to update all vaccines made available by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the National Vaccination Calendar for all audiences, of all ages. The event is one of the actions of Vacina Mais Paraíba, whose objective is to unite efforts to sensitize the population about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and increase coverage, providing the reduction of vaccine-preventable diseases (which can be avoided with vaccine).

The following vaccines will be offered:

BCG

Hepatitis B

penta

inactivated polio

oral polio

rotavirus

10 tire

Meningo C

Yellow fever

MMR (measles, mumps and rubella)

Viral tetra (measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox)

DTP

Hepatitis A

Varicella

Diphtheria and adult tetanus (dT)

Meningococcal ACWY

quadrivalent HPV

dTpa

Influenza (this is offered during the Annual Campaign)

23-valent pneumococcal (Pneumo 23)

Covid-19

“To get an idea of ​​how much vaccination has been falling, from 2015 to 2021, the number of children vaccinated with the first dose against polio, dropped from 54,719 to 43,053. As for the third dose, in the same period, the numbers reduced from 51,675 to 39,430”, warned the operational manager of Epidemiological Surveillance, at SES, Talitha Lira.

The SES sent the doses, on Monday (25), to the Regional Health Management (GRS) that supply all 223 municipalities in the state. The suggestion is that the Family Health Units are open from 8 am to 4 pm, but each municipality is responsible for the best logistics for the action to be a success.

“Vaccination is one of the most effective, cost-effective and life-saving public health interventions. With this, it will be possible to prevent more than 30 potentially deadly diseases and protect entire generations of families and communities throughout the entire life course,” Talitha said.