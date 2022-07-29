Peace!? After rumors of a fight with Simone, Simaria makes an unexpected reflection and intrigues fans

This Wednesday (27), singer Simaria, from the duo with Simone, made an unexpected reflection on her Twitter account, about peace. It is worth remembering that the sertaneja is involved in rumors of an alleged crisis in the friendship with the sister.

On the occasion, Coleguinha commented on inner peace and assured that the feeling is not linked to external situations and, on the contrary, means having self-control.

“Peace does not mean being in a place where there is no noise, confusion or hard work. It means being in the midst of these things and still having peace of mind,” she wrote.

Simone and Simaria announce the release of a new song with a famous singer

Recently, Simone and Simaria launched, in a very special partnership with the singer Mari Fernandez, the song “I Want to Relapse”. The hit was created by the artist from Ceará herself, who invited her classmates to a feat.

In this ocasion, Mari celebrated the moment: “Simone and Simaria are amazing. I was very happy to count on the participation of the duo in my first audiovisual. It was beautiful to share the stage with them and I’m sure this song will blow up. It is one of the most awaited songs by our fans. I am very grateful to close this very important project of my career with a flourish,” she said.

