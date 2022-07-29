Petrobras approves payment of R$ 87.8 billion in dividends | Economy

Petrobras announced this Thursday (28) that it has approved the payment of dividends. According to the company, R$ 6.732003 per outstanding preferred and common share will be paid, totaling BRL 87.8 billion – a quarterly record.

Of this amount, R$ 32.1 billion will be paid to the Federal Government (including BNDES and BNDESPar).

The payment of dividends will be made in two installments, according to the state-owned company, with equal amounts in the months of August and September. The first installment will be paid on August 31. The second installment will be deposited on September 20.

“Approval of the proposed dividend is compatible with the company’s financial sustainability in the short, medium and long term and is in line with the commitment to generating value for society and shareholders, as well as the best practices of the global oil and gas industry. natural,” the state-owned company said in a statement.

Added to the R$ 48.5 billion paid in dividends in the first quarter (of which R$ 17.7 billion went to the Federal Government), the total approved by Petrobras for the first six months of the year reached R$ 136.3 billion, according to the state – resulting in a total of almost R$ 50 billion for the coffers of the Union.

On Monday (25), the Secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said that the ministry asked federal state-owned companies to evaluate paying more dividends to the government in 2022. The objective, according to Colnago, is to compensate for extra expenses. created in this election year.